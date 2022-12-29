Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 49, Bay Village Bay 37
Antwerp 44, Edgerton 34
Ashville Teays Valley 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 35
Athens 63, Cin. Taft 9
Baltimore Liberty Union 65, Heath 52
Bishop Hartley 42, Beloit W. Branch 39
Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. Bexley 32
Blackhawk, Pa. 59, N. Can. Hoover 39
Burton Berkshire 44, Columbiana 41
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 67, Can. Glenoak 65
Carrollton 71, Byesville Meadowbrook 47
Chesterland W. Geauga 51, Streetsboro 45
Cin. Deer Park 57, Cin. Withrow 52
Cin. Princeton 54, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 23
Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 49
Cle. Hts. 48, Trotwood-Madison 46
Cle. VASJ 52, Painesville Harvey 18
Cols. DeSales 53, Westerville N. 45
Cols. Upper Arlington 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Orrville 19
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 68, Akr. Ellet 46
Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 27
East Limestone, Ala. 44, Tol. Rogers 40
Edon 47, Hicksville 43
Elyria Cath. 56, Cle. Cent. Cath. 24
Garfield Hts. Trinity 67, Madison 66
Garrettsville Garfield 50, Youngs. Mooney 34
Green 51, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 41
Hilliard Bradley 56, Wapakoneta 39
Hilliard Darby 53, Pickerington N. 49
Hilliard Davidson 49, Warren Howland 44
Jackson 42, Minford 30
Kettering Fairmont 37, Troy 18
Kingston, Tenn. 67, Albany Alexander 30
Latham Western 48, Beaver Eastern 40
Mogadore Field 48, Mogadore 40
Mount Lebanon, Pa. 57, New Lexington 42
Mowrystown Whiteoak 48, McDermott Scioto NW 29
New Carlisle Tecumseh 58, Lewistown Indian Lake 44
New Concord John Glenn 49, Newark Licking Valley 24
Newark 59, Worthington Kilbourne 30
Perry 59, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 21
Portsmouth 67, Magoffin Co., Ky. 26
Richmond Hts. 50, Wickliffe 28
Roane County, W.Va. 67, Albany Alexander 30
Rutgers Prep, N.J. 52, Pickerington Cent. 47
Salem 43, Youngs. Boardman 28
Solon 54, Massillon Jackson 53
Steubenville 50, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 19
Stewart Federal Hocking 48, Crooksville 34
Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Bidwell River Valley 25
Thomas Worthington 54, Dublin Scioto 38
Waterford 58, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44
Waynesfield-Goshen 45, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Akr. Hoban 50
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Rayland Buckeye 35
Youngs. Ursuline 43, Youngs. Liberty 37
Brown County Holiday Tournament=
Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Fayetteville-Perry 51
Hammond Morton Tournament=
Pool A=
Notre Dame Academy 64, Hammond Noll, Ind. 61, OT
North Central (Indpls) Classic=
Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 42, Springboro 41
Wishes Can Happen Invitational=
Bishop Fenwick 36, Ravenna SE 19
