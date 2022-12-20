AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonny Eagle 62, Scarborough 44

Dexter Regional 60, Stearns 32

Dirigo 60, Stearns 32

Easton 67, Washburn District 41

Ellsworth 59, Houlton 44

Forest Hills Consolidated 74, Temple Academy 34

Fort Fairfield 60, Van Buren District 31

Freeport 43, Brunswick 33

Gorham 74, Massabesic 29

Lisbon 67, Wiscasset 37

Mattanawcook Academy 57, Central 50

Oceanside (Coop) 87, Maranacook Community 78

Old Orchard Beach 76, Seacoast Christian School 37

Portland 56, Hampden Academy 47

Presque Isle 63, John Bapst Memorial 36

Schenck 62, Woodland 35

South Aroostook Community 76, Hodgdon 31

Sumner Memorial 63, Narraguagus 53

Valley 65, Islesboro Central 44

Winthrop 80, Oak Hill 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Machias vs. Shead, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

