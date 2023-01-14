AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 61, John Battle 27

Altavista 84, Chatham 57

Amelia Academy 52, Southampton Academy 38

Amelia County 56, Central of Lunenburg 40

Annandale 77, Mount Vernon 48

Auburn 74, Galax 41

Banner Christian 66, Brunswick Academy 33

Bassett 66, GW-Danville 64

Blacksburg 73, Christiansburg 50

Blue Ridge School 50, Miller School 49, OT

Brunswick 74, Appomattox Regional GS 15

Buckingham County 72, Cumberland 53

Buffalo Gap 53, Staunton 40

Catholic 58, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 53

Cave Spring 75, Hidden Valley 52

Chancellor 76, Culpeper 48

Charlottesville 85, Monticello 44

Chelsea Academy 58, Grace Christian 55

Churchland 62, Granby 32

Clarke County 63, Luray 50

Collegiate-Richmond 66, Fork Union Prep 37

Colonial Forge 53, Brooke Point 51

Cosby 46, George Wythe-Richmond 35

Courtland 68, Eastern View 64

Dematha, Md. 72, Bishop Ireton 59

Douglas Freeman 44, Deep Run 42

East Rockingham 64, Page County 48

Eastside 71, Castlewood 41

Essex 56, Northumberland 49

Floyd County 71, Glenvar 54

Fluvanna 71, Louisa 39

Fort Defiance 59, Waynesboro 46

Frank Cox 61, Kellam 35

Franklin 69, Greensville County 50

Gate City 76, Lee High 60

Gateway Christian 41, Greenbrier Christian 36

George Wythe-Richmond 91, Fort Chiswell 62

    • Glen Allen 54, Mills Godwin 53

    Grassfield 85, Hickory 35

    Great Bridge 71, Bayside 44

    Hampton 70, Gloucester 32

    Hampton Christian 81, Broadwater Academy 25

    Hayfield 69, Edison 64

    Herndon 34, Langley 29

    Highland Springs 75, Armstrong 49

    Hopewell 55, Matoaca 54

    Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 49, Lighthouse Baptist 33

    James Madison 55, Centreville 52

    James River 85, Monacan 78

    Jenkins, Ky. 65, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 45

    John Champe 53, Freedom (South Riding) 52

    Kecoughtan 69, Woodside 60

    Kempsville 49, First Colonial 44

    Kenston Forest 67, Tidewater Academy 28

    Kettle Run 41, Fauquier 37

    Lafayette 66, Warhill 37

    Lancaster 63, Colonial Beach 24

    Lebanon 86, Rural Retreat 42

    Life Christian 71, Roanoke Catholic 55

    Lloyd Bird 74, Midlothian 55

    Loudoun County 55, Heritage (Leesburg) 38

    Manchester 74, Powhatan 36

    Manor High School 63, Norcom 57

    Middlesex 66, Nandua 58

    Millbrook 89, James Wood 52

    Mountain View 62, North Stafford 56

    Narrows 67, Covington 64

    New Kent 72, Tabb 30

    Norfolk Academy 58, Hampton Roads 37

    Northside 77, Staunton River 32

    Norview 75, Lake Taylor 68

    Nottoway 71, Fuqua School 11

    Oscar Smith 67, Indian River 45

    Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, Atlee 51

    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, Holston 44

    Patriot 74, Battlefield 62

    Phoebus 73, Menchville 51

    Potomac Falls 64, Briar Woods 55

    Prince Edward County 73, Randolph-Henry 64

    Princess Anne 69, Salem-Va. Beach 68

    Regents 61, United Christian Academy 15

    Riverside 61, Independence 59

    Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Ridgeview Christian 40

    Rock Ridge 42, Lightridge 27

    Salem 59, Pulaski County 52

    Sherando 70, John Handley 45

    Skyline 80, Brentsville 48

    Smithfield 58, Bruton 56

    South County 59, Alexandria City 53

    St. Andrew’s, Md. 74, Potomac School 47

    St. Annes-Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 51

    Stone Bridge 64, Woodgrove 62

    Strasburg 35, Woodstock Central 21

    Surry County 55, Southampton 35

    Sussex Central 50, Windsor 43

    Tunstall 69, Martinsville 38

    Tuscarora 63, Broad Run 48

    Varina 73, Henrico 53

    Walsingham Academy 86, Isle of Wight Academy 50

    Washington-Liberty 55, McLean 43

    Western Albemarle 64, Albemarle 57

    Western Branch 63, Nansemond River 54

    Westfield 38, Oakton 36

    Westmoreland County 57, Rappahannock 43

    William Byrd 55, Franklin County 49

    William Fleming 75, Lord Botetourt 49

    Wilson Memorial 67, Riverheads 55

    York 66, Jamestown 46

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

