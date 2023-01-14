Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 61, John Battle 27
Altavista 84, Chatham 57
Amelia Academy 52, Southampton Academy 38
Amelia County 56, Central of Lunenburg 40
Annandale 77, Mount Vernon 48
Auburn 74, Galax 41
Banner Christian 66, Brunswick Academy 33
Bassett 66, GW-Danville 64
Blacksburg 73, Christiansburg 50
Blue Ridge School 50, Miller School 49, OT
Brunswick 74, Appomattox Regional GS 15
Buckingham County 72, Cumberland 53
Buffalo Gap 53, Staunton 40
Catholic 58, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 53
Cave Spring 75, Hidden Valley 52
Chancellor 76, Culpeper 48
Charlottesville 85, Monticello 44
Chelsea Academy 58, Grace Christian 55
Churchland 62, Granby 32
Clarke County 63, Luray 50
Collegiate-Richmond 66, Fork Union Prep 37
Colonial Forge 53, Brooke Point 51
Cosby 46, George Wythe-Richmond 35
Courtland 68, Eastern View 64
Dematha, Md. 72, Bishop Ireton 59
Douglas Freeman 44, Deep Run 42
East Rockingham 64, Page County 48
Eastside 71, Castlewood 41
Essex 56, Northumberland 49
Floyd County 71, Glenvar 54
Fluvanna 71, Louisa 39
Fort Defiance 59, Waynesboro 46
Frank Cox 61, Kellam 35
Franklin 69, Greensville County 50
Gate City 76, Lee High 60
Gateway Christian 41, Greenbrier Christian 36
George Wythe-Richmond 91, Fort Chiswell 62
Glen Allen 54, Mills Godwin 53
Grassfield 85, Hickory 35
Great Bridge 71, Bayside 44
Hampton 70, Gloucester 32
Hampton Christian 81, Broadwater Academy 25
Hayfield 69, Edison 64
Herndon 34, Langley 29
Highland Springs 75, Armstrong 49
Hopewell 55, Matoaca 54
Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 49, Lighthouse Baptist 33
James Madison 55, Centreville 52
James River 85, Monacan 78
Jenkins, Ky. 65, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 45
John Champe 53, Freedom (South Riding) 52
Kecoughtan 69, Woodside 60
Kempsville 49, First Colonial 44
Kenston Forest 67, Tidewater Academy 28
Kettle Run 41, Fauquier 37
Lafayette 66, Warhill 37
Lancaster 63, Colonial Beach 24
Lebanon 86, Rural Retreat 42
Life Christian 71, Roanoke Catholic 55
Lloyd Bird 74, Midlothian 55
Loudoun County 55, Heritage (Leesburg) 38
Manchester 74, Powhatan 36
Manor High School 63, Norcom 57
Middlesex 66, Nandua 58
Millbrook 89, James Wood 52
Mountain View 62, North Stafford 56
Narrows 67, Covington 64
New Kent 72, Tabb 30
Norfolk Academy 58, Hampton Roads 37
Northside 77, Staunton River 32
Norview 75, Lake Taylor 68
Nottoway 71, Fuqua School 11
Oscar Smith 67, Indian River 45
Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, Atlee 51
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, Holston 44
Patriot 74, Battlefield 62
Phoebus 73, Menchville 51
Potomac Falls 64, Briar Woods 55
Prince Edward County 73, Randolph-Henry 64
Princess Anne 69, Salem-Va. Beach 68
Regents 61, United Christian Academy 15
Riverside 61, Independence 59
Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Ridgeview Christian 40
Rock Ridge 42, Lightridge 27
Salem 59, Pulaski County 52
Sherando 70, John Handley 45
Skyline 80, Brentsville 48
Smithfield 58, Bruton 56
South County 59, Alexandria City 53
St. Andrew’s, Md. 74, Potomac School 47
St. Annes-Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 51
Stone Bridge 64, Woodgrove 62
Strasburg 35, Woodstock Central 21
Surry County 55, Southampton 35
Sussex Central 50, Windsor 43
Tunstall 69, Martinsville 38
Tuscarora 63, Broad Run 48
Varina 73, Henrico 53
Walsingham Academy 86, Isle of Wight Academy 50
Washington-Liberty 55, McLean 43
Western Albemarle 64, Albemarle 57
Western Branch 63, Nansemond River 54
Westfield 38, Oakton 36
Westmoreland County 57, Rappahannock 43
William Byrd 55, Franklin County 49
William Fleming 75, Lord Botetourt 49
Wilson Memorial 67, Riverheads 55
York 66, Jamestown 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/