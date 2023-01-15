Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic City 64, Clearview Regional 49
Bernards 56, Montgomery 45
Bishop Eustace Prep 46, West Deptford 43
Bloomfield 54, East Orange 35
Boonton 44, Brearley 17
Caldwell 53, Livingston 25
Cherokee 50, Woodbury 43
DePaul Catholic 51, Mount Olive 37
East Brunswick 49, Old Bridge 34
Eastside Paterson 66, Passaic Valley 21
Edison 53, Sayreville 15
Elizabeth 64, Union 27
Fair Lawn 55, Cliffside Park 13
Fort Lee 71, Hawthorne 19
Freehold 44, Asbury Park 14
Glen Ridge 56, Barringer 22
Haddon Heights 62, Rancocas Valley 40
Hanover Park 61, Newton 32
Hightstown 68, Colts Neck 35
Hillsborough 65, Phillipsburg 53
Hoboken 50, Dickinson 43
Holmdel 56, Jackson Memorial 47
Hudson Catholic 37, Passaic Tech 28
Hunterdon Central 41, Summit 30
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 80, Roselle Catholic 39
Indian Hills 43, Clifton 37
Johnson 42, Delaware Valley Regional 29
Jonathan Dayton 49, Metuchen 39
Kearny 55, Lincoln 19
Lower Cape May Regional 41, Bordentown 36
Manalapan 60, Southern 40
Marlboro 49, Middletown North 23
McNair 43, University Charter 7
Memorial 30, Ferris 25
Mendham 50, Newark Academy 34
Middletown South 54, Howell 28
Millburn 54, Montclair 38
Millville 46, Cumberland Regional 29
Moorestown 22, Washington Township 16
Morristown 54, Immaculata 41
Mountain Lakes 29, Lenape Valley 28
Mt. St. Dominic 46, Cedar Grove 32
Mt. St. Mary 38, Moore Catholic High School, N.Y. 35
Newark Collegiate 51, Payne Tech 48
Newark East Side 50, Irvington 46
Newark Lab 49, American History 34
Newark Vocational 40, Weequahic 34
North Hunterdon 43, North Warren 39
North Plainfield 57, Iselin Kennedy 38
Oak Knoll 36, Kent Place 20
Ocean Township 60, Long Branch 47
Parsippany Hills 60, Passaic Charter 25
Pascack Hills 34, Bergen Tech 26
Paterson Kennedy 45, Manhattan Center for Science and Math, N.Y. 24
Pemberton 62, Nottingham 28
Pennington 52, St. Benedict’s 40
Phillipsburg 74, Plainfield 42
Pingry 52, South Hunterdon 24
Point Pleasant Boro 53, Central Regional 36
Princeton 52, Piscataway 44
Ramapo 56, Paramus Catholic 34
Roselle 43, Rahway 31
Rumson-Fair Haven 57, Franklin 51
Saddle River Day 79, Trenton Catholic 33
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 44, Watchung Hills 37
Shore Regional 70, Manchester 60
Somerville 48, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25
South Brunswick 63, Monroe 52
South Plainfield 62, J.P. Stevens 34
South River 56, Middlesex 50
St. Dominic 69, Snyder 30
St. Elizabeth 47, Kittatinny 46
St. Rose 66, Ewing 61
Sterling 38, Absegami 36
Tenafly 64, Holy Angels 56
Timber Creek 37, Haddonfield 21
Union City 62, North Bergen 12
Vernon 45, Dover 10
Verona 52, Shabazz 1
Villa Walsh 35, Morristown-Beard 33
Voorhees 42, Bridgewater-Raritan 35
Waldwick 53, Kinnelon 38
Wardlaw-Hartridge 38, Timothy Christian 33
Warren Hills 60, Roxbury 33
Wayne Hills 51, Dumont 41
West Essex 62, Columbia 53
West Milford 66, Pompton Lakes 24
West Morris 53, Hackettstown 31
West Side 46, Arts 29
Westampton Tech 68, Steinert 36
Westfield 49, West Orange 48
Williamstown 65, Eastern 39
Woodbridge 52, Perth Amboy 47
Woodbridge Academy 47, Mother Seton 45
