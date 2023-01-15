AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic City 64, Clearview Regional 49

Bernards 56, Montgomery 45

Bishop Eustace Prep 46, West Deptford 43

Bloomfield 54, East Orange 35

Boonton 44, Brearley 17

Caldwell 53, Livingston 25

Cherokee 50, Woodbury 43

DePaul Catholic 51, Mount Olive 37

East Brunswick 49, Old Bridge 34

Eastside Paterson 66, Passaic Valley 21

Edison 53, Sayreville 15

Elizabeth 64, Union 27

Fair Lawn 55, Cliffside Park 13

Fort Lee 71, Hawthorne 19

Freehold 44, Asbury Park 14

Glen Ridge 56, Barringer 22

Haddon Heights 62, Rancocas Valley 40

Hanover Park 61, Newton 32

Hightstown 68, Colts Neck 35

Hillsborough 65, Phillipsburg 53

Hoboken 50, Dickinson 43

Holmdel 56, Jackson Memorial 47

Hudson Catholic 37, Passaic Tech 28

Hunterdon Central 41, Summit 30

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 80, Roselle Catholic 39

Indian Hills 43, Clifton 37

Johnson 42, Delaware Valley Regional 29

Jonathan Dayton 49, Metuchen 39

Kearny 55, Lincoln 19

Lower Cape May Regional 41, Bordentown 36

Manalapan 60, Southern 40

Marlboro 49, Middletown North 23

McNair 43, University Charter 7

Memorial 30, Ferris 25

Mendham 50, Newark Academy 34

Middletown South 54, Howell 28

Millburn 54, Montclair 38

Millville 46, Cumberland Regional 29

Moorestown 22, Washington Township 16

    • Morristown 54, Immaculata 41

    Mountain Lakes 29, Lenape Valley 28

    Mt. St. Dominic 46, Cedar Grove 32

    Mt. St. Mary 38, Moore Catholic High School, N.Y. 35

    Newark Collegiate 51, Payne Tech 48

    Newark East Side 50, Irvington 46

    Newark Lab 49, American History 34

    Newark Vocational 40, Weequahic 34

    North Hunterdon 43, North Warren 39

    North Plainfield 57, Iselin Kennedy 38

    Oak Knoll 36, Kent Place 20

    Ocean Township 60, Long Branch 47

    Parsippany Hills 60, Passaic Charter 25

    Pascack Hills 34, Bergen Tech 26

    Paterson Kennedy 45, Manhattan Center for Science and Math, N.Y. 24

    Pemberton 62, Nottingham 28

    Pennington 52, St. Benedict’s 40

    Phillipsburg 74, Plainfield 42

    Pingry 52, South Hunterdon 24

    Point Pleasant Boro 53, Central Regional 36

    Princeton 52, Piscataway 44

    Ramapo 56, Paramus Catholic 34

    Roselle 43, Rahway 31

    Rumson-Fair Haven 57, Franklin 51

    Saddle River Day 79, Trenton Catholic 33

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 44, Watchung Hills 37

    Shore Regional 70, Manchester 60

    Somerville 48, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25

    South Brunswick 63, Monroe 52

    South Plainfield 62, J.P. Stevens 34

    South River 56, Middlesex 50

    St. Dominic 69, Snyder 30

    St. Elizabeth 47, Kittatinny 46

    St. Rose 66, Ewing 61

    Sterling 38, Absegami 36

    Tenafly 64, Holy Angels 56

    Timber Creek 37, Haddonfield 21

    Union City 62, North Bergen 12

    Vernon 45, Dover 10

    Verona 52, Shabazz 1

    Villa Walsh 35, Morristown-Beard 33

    Voorhees 42, Bridgewater-Raritan 35

    Waldwick 53, Kinnelon 38

    Wardlaw-Hartridge 38, Timothy Christian 33

    Warren Hills 60, Roxbury 33

    Wayne Hills 51, Dumont 41

    West Essex 62, Columbia 53

    West Milford 66, Pompton Lakes 24

    West Morris 53, Hackettstown 31

    West Side 46, Arts 29

    Westampton Tech 68, Steinert 36

    Westfield 49, West Orange 48

    Williamstown 65, Eastern 39

    Woodbridge 52, Perth Amboy 47

    Woodbridge Academy 47, Mother Seton 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

