Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 62, Kennebunk 13
Bucksport 62, Orono 25
Calais 46, Narraguagus 43
Ellsworth 64, Washington Academy 30
Gardiner Area 55, Morse 22
Katahdin 41, East Grand (GHC) 37
Machias 46, Deer Isle-Stonington 36
Penobscot Valley 73, Penquis Valley 18
Wells 47, Freeport 31
Woodland 64, Sumner Memorial 51
York 50, Cape Elizabeth 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kents Hill vs. Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls), ppd.
Mountain Valley vs. Madison Area Memorial, ppd.
___
