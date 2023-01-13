AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 62, Kennebunk 13

Bucksport 62, Orono 25

Calais 46, Narraguagus 43

Ellsworth 64, Washington Academy 30

Gardiner Area 55, Morse 22

Katahdin 41, East Grand (GHC) 37

Machias 46, Deer Isle-Stonington 36

Penobscot Valley 73, Penquis Valley 18

Wells 47, Freeport 31

Woodland 64, Sumner Memorial 51

York 50, Cape Elizabeth 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kents Hill vs. Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls), ppd.

Mountain Valley vs. Madison Area Memorial, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

