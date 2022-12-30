Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 49, Penns Grove 27
Allentown 42, Westampton Tech 33
BelovED Charter 21, Wallington 14
Bergenfield 40, Dwight-Morrow 30
Bernards 48, Brearley 32
Bogota 44, Wood-Ridge 35
Bridgewater-Raritan 41, Montgomery 30
Cape May Tech 45, Oakcrest 20
Central Regional 37, Donovan Catholic 33
Cherokee 45, Clearview Regional 30
Cinnaminson 47, Maple Shade 14
East Brunswick Magnet 34, Piscataway Tech 33
Eastern Christian 54, American Christian 16
Edison 57, Old Bridge 53
Gateway 47, Deptford 33
Haddon Township 39, Rancocas Valley 31
Haddonfield 53, Moorestown Friends 16
Henry Hudson 36, South Amboy 22
Hillsborough 68, Pennington 54
Hopewell Valley Central 39, Lawrence 30
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 55, Union City 34
Iselin Kennedy 50, Stem Civics 20
Jefferson 34, Eastside Paterson 29
Manville 34, Dunellen 32
Marple Newtown, Pa. 32, Wildwood 28
Metuchen 34, Governor Livingston 26
Middle Township 53, Jackson Memorial 36
Monroe 51, Marlboro 47
Montville 63, Wayne Valley 33
Moorestown 42, Hammonton 39
Morris Tech 48, Garfield 18
New Providence 43, St. Rose 39
North Hunterdon 50, St. Elizabeth 33
Our Lady of Mercy 52, St. Dominic 25
Palisades Park 34, Bergen Charter 23
Passaic Valley 39, Clifton 4
Penn Tech 39, Doane Academy 34
Perth Amboy Tech 42, Woodbridge Academy 16
Plainfield 69, Snyder 30
Pope John XXIII 66, Mt. St. Dominic 30
Ramsey 46, Cranford 43
Roselle 74, West Caldwell Tech 24
Rutherford 53, Hackensack 40
Shawnee 43, Mainland Regional 31
Spring-Ford, Pa. 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 40
St. John Vianney 77, Westfield 36
Teaneck 47, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 34
Toms River East 32, Brick Memorial 21
Toms River South 46, Lacey 44
Trinity Hall 52, Lenape 43
Verona 37, Caldwell 32
Wayne Hills 61, Cliffside Park 14
West Essex 32, Cedar Grove 16
West Orange 53, Franklin 40
Wildwood Catholic 30, Timber Creek 16
Woodbury 61, Williamstown 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/