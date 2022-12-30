AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 49, Penns Grove 27

Allentown 42, Westampton Tech 33

BelovED Charter 21, Wallington 14

Bergenfield 40, Dwight-Morrow 30

Bernards 48, Brearley 32

Bogota 44, Wood-Ridge 35

Bridgewater-Raritan 41, Montgomery 30

Cape May Tech 45, Oakcrest 20

Central Regional 37, Donovan Catholic 33

Cherokee 45, Clearview Regional 30

Cinnaminson 47, Maple Shade 14

East Brunswick Magnet 34, Piscataway Tech 33

Eastern Christian 54, American Christian 16

Edison 57, Old Bridge 53

Gateway 47, Deptford 33

Haddon Township 39, Rancocas Valley 31

Haddonfield 53, Moorestown Friends 16

Henry Hudson 36, South Amboy 22

Hillsborough 68, Pennington 54

Hopewell Valley Central 39, Lawrence 30

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 55, Union City 34

Iselin Kennedy 50, Stem Civics 20

Jefferson 34, Eastside Paterson 29

Manville 34, Dunellen 32

Marple Newtown, Pa. 32, Wildwood 28

Metuchen 34, Governor Livingston 26

Middle Township 53, Jackson Memorial 36

Monroe 51, Marlboro 47

Montville 63, Wayne Valley 33

Moorestown 42, Hammonton 39

Morris Tech 48, Garfield 18

New Providence 43, St. Rose 39

North Hunterdon 50, St. Elizabeth 33

Our Lady of Mercy 52, St. Dominic 25

Palisades Park 34, Bergen Charter 23

Passaic Valley 39, Clifton 4

Penn Tech 39, Doane Academy 34

    • Perth Amboy Tech 42, Woodbridge Academy 16

    Plainfield 69, Snyder 30

    Pope John XXIII 66, Mt. St. Dominic 30

    Ramsey 46, Cranford 43

    Roselle 74, West Caldwell Tech 24

    Rutherford 53, Hackensack 40

    Shawnee 43, Mainland Regional 31

    Spring-Ford, Pa. 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 40

    St. John Vianney 77, Westfield 36

    Teaneck 47, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 34

    Toms River East 32, Brick Memorial 21

    Toms River South 46, Lacey 44

    Trinity Hall 52, Lenape 43

    Verona 37, Caldwell 32

    Wayne Hills 61, Cliffside Park 14

    West Essex 32, Cedar Grove 16

    West Orange 53, Franklin 40

    Wildwood Catholic 30, Timber Creek 16

    Woodbury 61, Williamstown 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

