Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexander, N.D. 63, Wibaux 52

Big Timber 47, Columbus 36

Bigfork 50, Eureka 32

Billings West 70, Billings Skyview 55

Broadus 82, St. Labre 64

Browning 65, Shelby 30

Chinook 55, Hays-Lodgepole 48

Drummond 69, Valley Christian 51

East Helena 64, Stevensville 56

Fairfield 61, Choteau 29

Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 55

Highwood 54, Dutton-Brady 28

Lewistown (Fergus) 83, Havre 51

Lockwood 56, Glendive 46

Lustre Christian 79, Dodson 33

Noxon 54, Hot Springs 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

