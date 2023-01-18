Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexander, N.D. 63, Wibaux 52
Big Timber 47, Columbus 36
Bigfork 50, Eureka 32
Billings West 70, Billings Skyview 55
Broadus 82, St. Labre 64
Browning 65, Shelby 30
Chinook 55, Hays-Lodgepole 48
Drummond 69, Valley Christian 51
East Helena 64, Stevensville 56
Fairfield 61, Choteau 29
Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 55
Highwood 54, Dutton-Brady 28
Lewistown (Fergus) 83, Havre 51
Lockwood 56, Glendive 46
Lustre Christian 79, Dodson 33
Noxon 54, Hot Springs 47
