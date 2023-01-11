Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont 57, Red Lion Christian Academy 36
Archmere Academy 55, First State Military 11
Cape Henlopen 58, Sussex Technical 22
Delmarva Christian 60, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 6
Early College 41, Laurel 37
John Dickinson 47, Brandywine 28
Mt. Pleasant 47, Delcastle Tech 43
Polytech 52, Caesar Rodney 42
Seaford 38, Lake Forest 28
Smyrna 58, Dover 46
St. Elizabeth 67, Newark Charter 19
Sussex Central 48, Milford 43
Tower Hill 58, Wilmington Friends 43
Woodbridge 78, Sussex Academy 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/