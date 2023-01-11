AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexis I. duPont 57, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Archmere Academy 55, First State Military 11

Cape Henlopen 58, Sussex Technical 22

Delmarva Christian 60, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 6

Early College 41, Laurel 37

John Dickinson 47, Brandywine 28

Mt. Pleasant 47, Delcastle Tech 43

Polytech 52, Caesar Rodney 42

Seaford 38, Lake Forest 28

Smyrna 58, Dover 46

St. Elizabeth 67, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 48, Milford 43

Tower Hill 58, Wilmington Friends 43

Woodbridge 78, Sussex Academy 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

