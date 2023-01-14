AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia Clermont NE 57, Cambridge City, Ind. 17

Bishop Watterson 59, Cin. McNicholas 23

Brookfield 72, Conneaut 64

Dover 49, Hudson 46, OT

Girard 44, Hickory, Pa. 41

Hartville Lake Center Christian 53, E. Can. 34

Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Elida 46

Madison 69, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34

Massillon 58, Peninsula Woodridge 47

Pandora-Gilboa 51, Delphos St. John’s 49

Solon 63, Cle. Glenville 48

South 62, Wilmington 49

Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Piqua 34

Waterford 54, New Matamoras Frontier 45

Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Rayland Buckeye 50

Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 38

Coach Young Classic=

Beaver Eastern 57, RULH 42

S. Point 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44

W. Union 54, Portsmouth Clay 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.