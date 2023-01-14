Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia Clermont NE 57, Cambridge City, Ind. 17
Bishop Watterson 59, Cin. McNicholas 23
Brookfield 72, Conneaut 64
Dover 49, Hudson 46, OT
Girard 44, Hickory, Pa. 41
Hartville Lake Center Christian 53, E. Can. 34
Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Elida 46
Madison 69, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34
Massillon 58, Peninsula Woodridge 47
Pandora-Gilboa 51, Delphos St. John’s 49
Solon 63, Cle. Glenville 48
South 62, Wilmington 49
Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Piqua 34
Waterford 54, New Matamoras Frontier 45
Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Rayland Buckeye 50
Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 38
Coach Young Classic=
Beaver Eastern 57, RULH 42
S. Point 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44
W. Union 54, Portsmouth Clay 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/