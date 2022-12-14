AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens Bible 39, Oakwood Adventist Academy 38

Collinsville 66, Gaston 19

Columbia 41, Decatur 20

East Limestone 65, Ardmore 41

Good Hope 79, Priceville 62

Madison Academy 38, Athens 30

Meridian, Miss. 39, Sumter Central High School 32

Pelham 46, Tuscaloosa County 42

Plainview 75, Asbury 17

Sparkman 53, Albertville 42

Tanner 48, Alabama CTE 12

Thompson 39, Helena 18

West Point 52, Brewer 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

