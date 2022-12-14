Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens Bible 39, Oakwood Adventist Academy 38
Collinsville 66, Gaston 19
Columbia 41, Decatur 20
East Limestone 65, Ardmore 41
Good Hope 79, Priceville 62
Madison Academy 38, Athens 30
Meridian, Miss. 39, Sumter Central High School 32
Pelham 46, Tuscaloosa County 42
Plainview 75, Asbury 17
Sparkman 53, Albertville 42
Tanner 48, Alabama CTE 12
Thompson 39, Helena 18
West Point 52, Brewer 40
