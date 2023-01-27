Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Tiffin Calvert 40
Bellaire 74, Belmont Union Local 69
Bellevue 68, Vermilion 64, OT
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 72, Rayland Buckeye 48
Christian Community School 68, Cols. Beechcroft 58
Lakewood St. Edward 80, Cle. Benedictine 38
Mishawaka Christian, Ind. 62, Centerville Spring Valley 52
New Riegel 64, Lakeside Danbury 60
Newark Cath. 64, New Hope Christian 53
Norwood 68, Cin. Oyler 44
Old Fort 61, Castalia Margaretta 50
Philo 57, Zanesville Maysville 52
Sandusky 87, Clyde 65
Tiffin Columbian 61, Sandusky Perkins 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/