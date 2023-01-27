AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Tiffin Calvert 40

Bellaire 74, Belmont Union Local 69

Bellevue 68, Vermilion 64, OT

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 72, Rayland Buckeye 48

Christian Community School 68, Cols. Beechcroft 58

Lakewood St. Edward 80, Cle. Benedictine 38

Mishawaka Christian, Ind. 62, Centerville Spring Valley 52

New Riegel 64, Lakeside Danbury 60

Newark Cath. 64, New Hope Christian 53

Norwood 68, Cin. Oyler 44

Old Fort 61, Castalia Margaretta 50

Philo 57, Zanesville Maysville 52

Sandusky 87, Clyde 65

Tiffin Columbian 61, Sandusky Perkins 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

