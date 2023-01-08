Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 56, Crook County 44
Cascade Christian 41, North Valley 36
Central Linn 30, Bandon 23
Crane 65, Trinity Lutheran 30
Damascus Christian 42, Echo 20
De La Salle 67, Portland Adventist 24
Dufur 52, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 22
Enterprise 38, Irrigon 36
Four Rivers Community School 44, Pine Eagle 36
Grants Pass 41, Nelson 37
Heppner 45, Grant Union 11
Huntington 40, Monument/Dayville 16
Ione/Arlington 44, Mitchell/Spray 24
Jordan Valley 42, Wallowa 31
La Grande 52, Madras 41
Lakeview 58, Brookings-Harbor 28
Monroe 49, Reedsport 25
New Hope Christian 39, Camas Valley 28
Nixyaawii 64, Burns 51
North Douglas 62, Myrtle Point 33
Powder Valley 36, Union 35
Powers 48, Riddle 13
Prairie City/Burnt River 46, Adrian 34
Regis 52, Culver 22
South Umpqua 45, La Pine 37
South Wasco County 58, Horizon Christian Hood River 33
Southwest Christian 54, Crosshill Christian 49
St. Mary’s 47, Rogue River 38
Stanfield 58, Weston-McEwen 25
Valley Catholic 51, Oregon Episcopal 28
Waldport 29, East Linn Christian 28
Westside Christian 73, Catlin Gabel 34
Yoncalla 46, Pacific 33
PIL Showcase =
Franklin 54, McDaniel 13
PIL Showcase=
Benson 60, Jefferson PDX 48
Cleveland 61, Roosevelt 39
Grant 45, Lincoln 40
Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=
Hidden Valley 42, Cottage Grove 25
Junction City 34, Phoenix 33
Marist 49, Klamath 25
Marshfield 41, Henley 37
Sky/West Tournament=
Mazama 43, North Bend 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/