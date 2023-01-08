AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 56, Crook County 44

Cascade Christian 41, North Valley 36

Central Linn 30, Bandon 23

Crane 65, Trinity Lutheran 30

Damascus Christian 42, Echo 20

De La Salle 67, Portland Adventist 24

Dufur 52, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 22

Enterprise 38, Irrigon 36

Four Rivers Community School 44, Pine Eagle 36

Grants Pass 41, Nelson 37

Heppner 45, Grant Union 11

Huntington 40, Monument/Dayville 16

Ione/Arlington 44, Mitchell/Spray 24

Jordan Valley 42, Wallowa 31

La Grande 52, Madras 41

Lakeview 58, Brookings-Harbor 28

Monroe 49, Reedsport 25

New Hope Christian 39, Camas Valley 28

Nixyaawii 64, Burns 51

North Douglas 62, Myrtle Point 33

Powder Valley 36, Union 35

Powers 48, Riddle 13

Prairie City/Burnt River 46, Adrian 34

Regis 52, Culver 22

South Umpqua 45, La Pine 37

South Wasco County 58, Horizon Christian Hood River 33

Southwest Christian 54, Crosshill Christian 49

St. Mary’s 47, Rogue River 38

Stanfield 58, Weston-McEwen 25

Valley Catholic 51, Oregon Episcopal 28

Waldport 29, East Linn Christian 28

Westside Christian 73, Catlin Gabel 34

Yoncalla 46, Pacific 33

PIL Showcase =

Franklin 54, McDaniel 13

PIL Showcase=

Benson 60, Jefferson PDX 48

Cleveland 61, Roosevelt 39

Grant 45, Lincoln 40

Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=

    • Hidden Valley 42, Cottage Grove 25

    Junction City 34, Phoenix 33

    Marist 49, Klamath 25

    Marshfield 41, Henley 37

    Sky/West Tournament=

    Mazama 43, North Bend 16

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

