    Wednesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Alleghany 52, Radford 28

    Briar Woods 45, Lightridge 17

    Buckingham County 61, Nottoway 42

    Culpeper 81, Manassas Park 12

    Gainesville 47, Brentsville 14

    Green Run 48, Maury 9

    Hampton Roads 43, Veritas Classic Christian School 37

    Highland-Warrenton 38, Fredericksburg Academy 21

    Kellam 51, Frank Cox 30

    Lebanon 63, Tazewell 54

    Miller School 35, Massaponax 29

    Mt Zion, Md. 60, Shining Stars Sportsy 50

    Nansemond River 51, Windsor 34

    North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 30

    Oakcrest 49, Fredericksburg Christian 47

    Patriot 45, Freedom (South Riding) 11

    Riverbend 63, Courtland 36

    Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16

    Sherando 55, Skyline 30

    St. Annes-Belfield 70, St. Catherine’s 21

