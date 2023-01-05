Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 52, Radford 28
Briar Woods 45, Lightridge 17
Buckingham County 61, Nottoway 42
Culpeper 81, Manassas Park 12
Gainesville 47, Brentsville 14
Green Run 48, Maury 9
Hampton Roads 43, Veritas Classic Christian School 37
Highland-Warrenton 38, Fredericksburg Academy 21
Kellam 51, Frank Cox 30
Lebanon 63, Tazewell 54
Miller School 35, Massaponax 29
Mt Zion, Md. 60, Shining Stars Sportsy 50
Nansemond River 51, Windsor 34
North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 30
Oakcrest 49, Fredericksburg Christian 47
Patriot 45, Freedom (South Riding) 11
Riverbend 63, Courtland 36
Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16
Sherando 55, Skyline 30
St. Annes-Belfield 70, St. Catherine’s 21
