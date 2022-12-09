AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 66, North DeSoto 13

Alexandria 35, Bolton 26

Amite 65, Northshore 33

Anacoco 38, Simpson 33

Bastrop 54, General Trass (Lake Providence) 13

Beekman 39, Downsville 38

Central Catholic 57, Lutcher 18

Church Point 42, Washington-Marion 31

Claiborne Christian 44, Weston 42

Destrehan 60, Ellender 32

Dominican 40, Ben Franklin 35

E.D. White 52, Istrouma 28

East St. John 44, East Ascension 42

Elton 54, Rapides 21

Family Christian Academy 50, Franklinton 5

Florien 27, Negreet 23

Franklin Parish 47, West Monroe 39

Hammond 57, Belle Chasse 29

Haughton 59, Saline 32

Hicks 49, Glenmora 41

Highland Baptist 73, Delcambre 26

Holy Savior Menard 76, Caldwell Parish 44

Lafayette 63, Jennings 16

Lake Charles College Prep 33, Capitol 28

Mamou 59, Pine Prairie 16

McMain 52, Cohen 5

Midland 61, Iowa 24

Montgomery 55, Georgetown 24

New Iberia 48, Karr 38

North Vermilion 46, Lake Arthur 45, OT

Northlake Christian 41, Christ Episcopal 13

Oberlin 64, Vinton 18

Pointe Coupee Catholic 41, Broadmoor 26

Quitman 52, Haynesville 15

Reeves 73, Lacassine 64

Richwood 51, Minden 43

Riverdale 44, Pope John Paul 41

Simsboro 67, Atlanta 34

Southern Lab 49, Scotlandville 42

Sterlington 47, Monterey 24

Tioga 37, Jena 17

Vandebilt Catholic 60, Dutchtown 42

    • Wossman 56, Lena Northwood 46

    Zachary 59, Avoyelles 48

    Zwolle 72, Logansport 33

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Jeanerette vs. Loreauville, ccd.

    Morgan City vs. Kenner Discovery, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

