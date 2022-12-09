Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 66, North DeSoto 13
Alexandria 35, Bolton 26
Amite 65, Northshore 33
Anacoco 38, Simpson 33
Bastrop 54, General Trass (Lake Providence) 13
Beekman 39, Downsville 38
Central Catholic 57, Lutcher 18
Church Point 42, Washington-Marion 31
Claiborne Christian 44, Weston 42
Destrehan 60, Ellender 32
Dominican 40, Ben Franklin 35
E.D. White 52, Istrouma 28
East St. John 44, East Ascension 42
Elton 54, Rapides 21
Family Christian Academy 50, Franklinton 5
Florien 27, Negreet 23
Franklin Parish 47, West Monroe 39
Hammond 57, Belle Chasse 29
Haughton 59, Saline 32
Hicks 49, Glenmora 41
Highland Baptist 73, Delcambre 26
Holy Savior Menard 76, Caldwell Parish 44
Lafayette 63, Jennings 16
Lake Charles College Prep 33, Capitol 28
Mamou 59, Pine Prairie 16
McMain 52, Cohen 5
Midland 61, Iowa 24
Montgomery 55, Georgetown 24
New Iberia 48, Karr 38
North Vermilion 46, Lake Arthur 45, OT
Northlake Christian 41, Christ Episcopal 13
Oberlin 64, Vinton 18
Pointe Coupee Catholic 41, Broadmoor 26
Quitman 52, Haynesville 15
Reeves 73, Lacassine 64
Richwood 51, Minden 43
Riverdale 44, Pope John Paul 41
Simsboro 67, Atlanta 34
Southern Lab 49, Scotlandville 42
Sterlington 47, Monterey 24
Tioga 37, Jena 17
Vandebilt Catholic 60, Dutchtown 42
Wossman 56, Lena Northwood 46
Zachary 59, Avoyelles 48
Zwolle 72, Logansport 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jeanerette vs. Loreauville, ccd.
Morgan City vs. Kenner Discovery, ccd.
