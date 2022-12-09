AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Elkhorn 45

Crete 47, Beatrice 42

Elkhorn Mount Michael 68, Ralston 63

Elkhorn South 80, Papillion-LaVista 59

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 45, Nebraska Lutheran 39

Gretna 66, Bellevue East 37

Johnson County Central 44, Syracuse 41, OT

Leyton 64, Peetz, Colo. 48

McCook 67, Burlington, Colo. 42

Mullen 35, Hyannis 34

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Scottsbluff 75, Buffalo, Wyo. 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alma vs. Blue Hill, ppd. to Jan 3rd.

Bertrand vs. Shelton, ppd.

Central City vs. Boone Central, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Central Valley vs. Fullerton, ppd.

Deshler vs. Sterling, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley vs. O’Neill, ppd.

Franklin vs. Harvard, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Guardian Angels vs. Wynot, ppd.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Hampton, ppd.

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder vs. Wahoo, ppd.

Lutheran High Northeast vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Maxwell vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd. to Dec 17th.

North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, ppd.

North Central vs. CWC, ppd.

Osceola vs. East Butler, ppd.

Red Cloud vs. Linn, Kan., ppd.

Sandhills Valley vs. Sutherland, ppd.

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Wallace, ppd.

Sandy Creek vs. Centennial, ppd. to Dec 9th.

Siouxland Christian, Iowa vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.

    • Southern Valley vs. Gothenburg, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

    St. Mary’s vs. Gregory, S.D., ppd.

    Stanton vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.

    Waverly vs. York, ppd. to Feb 14th.

    Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.

    Wood River vs. St. Paul, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

