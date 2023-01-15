AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson 72, Lafayette Jeff 35

Batavia Clermont NE, Ohio 57, Cambridge City 17

Batesville 52, Hauser 48

Bedford N. Lawrence 63, Floyd Central 16

Cascade 90, Indpls Scecina 31

Caston 50, Tri-County 37

Center Grove 37, Seymour 35

Clay City 50, S. Vermillion 18

Columbus East 80, New Albany 55

Columbus North 66, Lawrenceburg 32

Corydon 46, Madison 30

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 64, Frontier 40

Dubois 49, W. Washington 43

Eastern (Greene) 48, Greenwood 44

Eastern Hancock 84, Waldron 28

Eminence 55, Indpls Lutheran 35

Evansville Memorial 51, Linton 44

Evansville North 54, Jasper 42

Faith Christian 49, Clinton Central 48

Franklin Central 60, Greenfield 44

Ft. Wayne Luers 74, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 12

Guerin Catholic 46, Lebanon 45, OT

Hammond Noll 55, Simeon, Ill. 51

Heritage Hills 45, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27

Indpls Ben Davis 61, Indpls Pike 33

Indpls Brebeuf 55, Indpls Herron 13

Indpls Roncalli 51, Martinsville 20

Jeffersonville 71, Evansville Reitz 49

Jennings Co. 47, Brownstown 38

Kokomo 70, Indpls Tech 30

Lafayette Catholic 60, Benton Central 43

Lafayette Harrison 57, Richmond 24

Lake Station 80, Calumet 28

Lanesville 50, Eastern (Pekin) 20

Lawrence Central 31, Kettering Alter, Ohio 29

Leo 38, New Haven 35

    • Logansport 60, Marion 27

    Maconaquah 49, Taylor 10

    Michigan City Marquette 48, Gary 21st Century 6

    Mishawaka Marian 56, Carmel 43

    Monrovia 64, Crawfordsville 39

    Morgan Park, Ill. 40, Hammond Central 19

    Morristown 37, Edinburgh 16

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Shelbyville 33

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 62, White River Valley 50

    N. Posey 66, Pike Central 31

    Oldenburg 35, S. Ripley 31

    Oregon-Davis 57, River Forest 52

    Pioneer 56, Argos 45

    Plymouth 52, Concord 38

    Providence 57, Henryville 26

    Randolph Southern 42, Shenandoah 37

    Silver Creek 69, Austin 15

    Speedway 52, Beech Grove 28

    Switzerland Co. 47, New Washington 38

    Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 69, E. Central 22

    Union (Dugger) 49, Crothersville 32

    Vincennes (South Knox— 43, Vincennes 36, OT

    W. Central 59, Lakeland Christian 49

    Washington 52, Gibson Southern 51

    Watseka (coop), Ill. 56, S. Newton 20

    Wawasee 40, Mishawaka 36

    Westfield 46, Indian Creek 43

    Wheeler 41, Whiting 37

    Winamac 41, Glenn 34

    Culver Academy Classic=

    Culver Academy 38, Lowell 36

    Culver Academy 54, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 30

    Lowell 54, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 30

    Northeast Corner Conference Tournament=

    Championship=

    Fairfield 56, Central Noble 42

    Pioneer Conference Tournament=

    Championship=

    University 55, Bethesda Christian 28

    Fifth Place=

    Indpls Shortridge 47, Muncie Burris 15

    Third Place=

    Indpls Park Tudor 58, Anderson Prep Academy 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

