Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 45, Grand Island Northwest 31

Amherst 54, Pleasanton 40

Arapahoe 42, Hi-Line 36

Auburn 49, Fairbury 21

Bishop Neumann 54, Omaha Concordia 38

Broken Bow 52, Wood River 35

Cambridge 47, Sutherland 27

Centennial 42, Columbus Lakeview 33

Central Valley 43, Anselmo-Merna 40

Chadron 51, Alliance 46

Columbus Scotus 46, Battle Creek 36

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Gibbon 24

Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Stuart 29

Elkhorn North 64, Elkhorn 18

Fremont 56, Grand Island 17

Gordon/Rushville 41, Gering 35

Gothenburg 43, Chase County 23

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Aquinas 25

Hershey 43, Valentine 35

Homer 49, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Howells/Dodge 38, Wisner-Pilger 33

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70, Walthill 45

Lawrence-Nelson 36, Kenesaw 30

Leyton 51, Potter-Dix 21

Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30

Lincoln North Star 43, Lincoln Southwest 23

Malcolm 57, Nebraska City 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Arthur County 22

McCook 38, Hastings 30

McCool Junction 47, Deshler 37

Millard North 62, Omaha Central 56

Niobrara-Verdigre 50, Elkhorn Valley 43

Norris 34, Blair 19

North Platte 49, Lexington 8

North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Overton 37

Oakland-Craig 67, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 9

Omaha Benson 57, Elkhorn South 41

    • Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Omaha Christian Academy 32

    Osceola 48, Giltner 20

    Paxton 49, Wallace 40

    Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 44

    Ponca 44, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 38

    Red Cloud 37, Blue Hill 23

    Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 33

    Shelby/Rising City 47, Hampton 34

    Shelton 71, Ansley-Litchfield 29

    Silver Lake 37, Harvard 21

    South Loup 52, Maxwell 30

    South Platte 62, Banner County 7

    South Sioux City 63, Omaha Northwest 48

    Southern Valley 47, Holdrege 15

    Southwest 40, Bertrand 18

    St. Paul 52, Ord 51

    Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 15

    Wahoo 47, Platteview 20

    Wausa 37, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 24

    Waverly 45, Bennington 37

    West Boyd 48, Chambers 22

    Westview 59, Buena Vista 16

    Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Loomis 15

    Wynot 50, Winnebago 29

    MUDECAS Tournament=

    B Division=

    Championship=

    Meridian 41, Lewiston 25

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Tri County 41

    Third Place=

    Palmyra 35, Exeter/Milligan 26

