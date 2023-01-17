AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 78, Stockbridge 30

Appleton West 58, Stevens Point 57

Arcadia 66, Whitehall 52

Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59

Benton 72, Belmont 41

Black River Falls 67, Ellsworth 49

Brillion 84, New Holstein 34

Brookfield Academy 74, Heritage Christian 61

Campbellsport 58, Laconia 54

Cashton 68, De Soto 39

Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60

Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Eleva-Strum 50

Crivitz 69, Shiocton 59

Darlington 61, Royall 49

Deerfield 69, Monroe 60

East Troy 74, Jefferson 51

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68

Edgar 62, Abbotsford 46

Edgewood 72, Platteville 55

Fall River 66, Tomahawk 45

Florence 75, Gresham Community 22

Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Denmark 69

Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Waupaca 45

Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 56

Gilmanton 62, Independence 60

Grantsburg 64, Luck 62

Hillsboro 66, North Crawford 57

Hortonville 78, Kimberly 75

Howards Grove 53, New Holstein 31

Iowa-Grant 65, Boscobel 63

Ithaca 85, New Lisbon 72

Janesville Craig 69, Madison East 62

Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 67

Kiel 96, North Fond du Lac 51

Little Chute 78, Oconto Falls 46

Luxemburg-Casco 75, Marinette 70

Marathon 65, Auburndale 55

Marshfield 58, Brookfield East 39

Milwaukee School of Languages 49, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

Necedah 60, New Lisbon 51

    • Neenah 69, Appleton North 49

    Neenah 81, Appleton East 68

    Neillsville 77, Gilman 27

    New Glarus 70, Poynette 65

    New Lisbon 80, La Farge 62

    New London 69, Waupun 47

    Newman Catholic 73, Edgar 59

    North Crawford 78, Wonewoc-Center 27

    Osceola 65, Ladysmith 60

    Owen-Withee 70, Loyal 39

    Pardeeville 55, Westfield Area 54

    Pardeeville 58, Dodgeland 33

    Phillips 65, Abbotsford 57

    Phillips 65, Butternut 10

    Pittsville 68, Tri-County 16

    Plum City 73, Cadott 62

    Plymouth 75, Reedsburg Area 48

    Prairie du Chien 54, River Valley 34

    Racine St. Catherine’s 74, Prescott 41

    Reedsburg Area 74, Tomah 51

    Rice Lake 73, Altoona 67

    River Ridge 58, Pecatonica 40

    Seneca 47, North Crawford 38

    Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 34

    Shell Lake 64, Northwood 57

    Shullsburg 81, Orangeville, Ill. 57

    Somerset 73, Barron 47

    Spencer 67, Auburndale 24

    St. Croix Falls 56, Spooner 40

    St. Marys Springs 91, New Holstein 57

    Stanley-Boyd 59, Regis 51

    Tartan, Minn. 52, Hudson 47

    Valders 52, Sheboygan Falls 37

    Valders 63, Kewaunee 62

    Waukesha West 65, Kettle Moraine 54

    Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Kickapoo 61

    Webster 55, Clear Lake 45

    West Salem 83, Arcadia 43

    Westfield Area 58, Necedah 38

    Whitnall 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

