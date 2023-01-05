Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 49, Onalaska 17
Bonney Lake 90, Stadium 10
Bothell 56, Newport-Bellevue 47
Chief Leschi 68, South Bend 36
Clover Park 66, Washington 21
Columbia River 54, R.A. Long 19
Colville 55, Pullman 41
Coupeville 43, Granite Falls 21
Curlew 42, Northport 30
Eastlake 60, Inglemoor 40
Eastside Prep 51, Forest Ridge 29
Enumclaw 60, Franklin Pierce 15
Garfield 58, Rainier Beach 25
Garfield 80, Blanchet 40
Grace Academy 62, Tulalip Heritage 48
Highline 48, Evergreen (Seattle) 27
Ilwaco 78, Ocosta 30
Inchelium 59, Lake Roosevelt 56
Ingraham 47, Nathan Hale 43
Jackson 57, Mariner 51
Juanita 45, Hazen 44
King’s Way Christian School 49, Castle Rock 28
Lake Washington 66, Mercer Island 25
Lakes 36, Toledo 32
Lincoln 56, Cleveland 14
Lummi 77, Shoreline Christian 7
Lynden Christian 76, Mount Baker 23
Mary Knight 46, North River 12
Meadowdale 59, Cascade (Everett) 17
Mount Si 60, Redmond 41
Napavine 56, Winlock 12
North Thurston 57, Yelm 15
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 41, Chewelah 15
Orting 35, Foss 14
Post Falls, Idaho 68, Kamiakin 60
Rainier 68, Kalama 26
Raymond 69, North Beach 17
Renton 74, Tyee 18
Ridgefield 52, Hudson’s Bay 41
Rochester 35, Black Hills 31
Roosevelt 62, Chief Sealth 43
Sammamish 58, Lindbergh 12
Seton Catholic 72, Columbia (White Salmon) 51
Shelton 51, Centralia 38
Silas 54, Mount Tahoma 39
Skyline 59, North Creek 46
South Wasco County, Ore. 65, Lyle-Wishram 16
Timberline 66, Central Kitsap 63
Toutle Lake 44, Wahkiakum 41
W. F. West 52, Aberdeen 31
Wilson Creek 37, Riverside Christian 19
Woodinville 60, Issaquah 41
Yakama Tribal 41, De Sales 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hood River, Ore. vs. Mountain View, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/