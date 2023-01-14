AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 73, Four Rivers Community School 29

Amity 69, Taft 46

Ashland 48, Springfield 35

Barlow 64, Central Catholic 63

Benson 72, Tigard 66

Bonanza 68, Crosspoint Christian 50

Brookings-Harbor 57, Rogue River 29

Burns 51, Umatilla 44

Camas Valley 52, Yoncalla 44

Cascade 50, Gladstone 47

Chiawana, Wash. 81, Hermiston 69

Churchill 64, Eagle Point 50

Clackamas 57, Nelson 51

Columbia Christian 58, Damascus Christian 36

Condon 75, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 50

Cove 48, Powder Valley 44

Crane 59, Victory Charter, Idaho 37

Crook County 64, Sweet Home 32

Dayton 60, Jefferson 33

De La Salle 80, Horizon Christian Tualatin 47

Forest Grove 50, Newberg 44

Grant 55, Franklin 45

Grants Pass 54, Willamette 19

Gresham 72, David Douglas 58

Harrisburg 50, Sisters 38

Henley 64, Hidden Valley 48

Horizon Christian Hood River 52, Sherman 44

Jesuit 64, Mountainside 60

Jordan Valley 28, Huntington 24, OT

Joseph 62, Pine Eagle 36

La Pine 51, Siuslaw 38

Lakeridge 57, Heritage, Wash. 27

Mohawk 58, McKenzie 21

Myrtle Point 63, Umpqua Valley Christian 30

N. Clackamas Christian 52, Grand View Christian 32

New Hope Christian 56, Powers 36

Newport 56, Estacada 55

North Douglas 82, Glendale 11

North Eugene 75, Crater 63

North Lake/Paisley 48, Prospect 22

    • North Marion 65, The Dalles 49

    North Medford 68, South Eugene 59

    Philomath 72, Madras 27

    Pleasant Hill 50, Elmira 42

    Putnam 46, Oregon City 42

    Regis 65, Colton 44

    Riddle 61, Pacific 42

    Roosevelt 61, Jefferson PDX 55

    Salem Academy 46, Blanchet Catholic 41

    Santiam 68, Gervais 42

    Seaside 57, Scappoose 40

    Sheridan 67, Scio 52

    Sherwood 91, Liberty 62

    South Medford 43, Sheldon 41

    South Umpqua 68, Douglas 50

    South Wasco County 66, Mitchell/Spray 59

    Southridge 71, Westview 55

    St. Helens 44, Tillamook 37

    St. Mary’s 62, Lakeview 37

    St. Paul 49, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 30

    Stanfield 88, Irrigon 28

    Stayton 74, Molalla 58

    Sunset 71, Aloha 30

    Trinity 41, St. Stephens Academy 32

    Tualatin 90, Lincoln 89, OT

    Union 63, Pilot Rock 37

    Valley Catholic 60, Catlin Gabel 51

    Wells 61, McDaniel 44

    West Linn 71, Cleveland 52

    Willamina 82, Delphian High School 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

