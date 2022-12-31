AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheverus 58, Hampden Academy 42

Dirigo 68, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 41

Ellsworth 66, Caribou 47

Fort Kent Community 65, Katahdin 44

George Stevens 76, Central 40

Greenville 54, Deer Isle-Stonington 31

Kennebunk 55, Morse 45

Machias 64, Calais 63

Medomak Valley 63, Mount View 58

Monmouth Academy 62, Carrabec 47

Penobscot Valley 54, Piscataquis Community 38

Portland 45, Edward Little 43

Schenck 48, Stearns 41

Seacoast Christian School 51, Temple Academy 29

South Aroostook Community 101, Washburn District 27

Van Buren District 39, East Grand (GHC) 15

Wisdom 73, Ashland Community 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

