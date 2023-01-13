AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 50, Mauston 31

Alma/Pepin 49, Eleva-Strum 34

Almond-Bancroft 62, Elcho 52

Amery 77, Webster 55

Amherst 60, Manawa 54

Baldwin-Woodville 74, Turtle Lake 42

Barneveld 69, Argyle 25

Barron 63, Spooner 36

Beaver Dam 75, Baraboo 68

Belleville 58, New Glarus 56

Benton 77, Cassville 48

Big Foot 71, Brodhead 50

Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66

Black Hawk 48, Albany 42

Bloomer 58, Thorp 49

Bonduel 65, Iola-Scandinavia 44

Bowler 69, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 29

Boyceville 65, Elmwood/Plum City 48

Brillion 84, New Holstein 34

Cambria-Friesland 79, Madison Country Day 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 63, Randolph 58

Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60

Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Lincoln 49

Colby 68, Neillsville 61

Coleman 56, Suring 20

Columbus 47, Lodi 40

Columbus Catholic 69, Greenwood 24

Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50

Cristo Rey Jesuit 54, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 50

Cuba City 79, Fennimore 56

Cumberland 54, Hayward 45

Darlington 73, Mineral Point 70, OT

DeForest 65, Portage 64

Dodgeville 70, Lancaster 42

Drummond 67, South Shore 34

Durand 60, Glenwood City 44

East Troy 74, Jefferson 51

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Augusta 66

Edgerton 81, Clinton 44

Elk Mound 69, Colfax 51

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49

    • Evansville 58, Whitewater 46

    Fall Creek 80, McDonell Central 76

    Fox Valley Lutheran 87, Luxemburg-Casco 38

    Frederic 68, Winter 67

    Freedom 55, Oconto Falls 45

    Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 56

    Highland 68, Belmont 35

    Howards Grove 91, Mishicot 37

    Iowa-Grant 65, Boscobel 63

    Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 67

    Janesville Parker 58, Beloit Memorial 47

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 97, Ripon 66

    Kewaskum 67, Winneconne 49

    Kiel 61, Roncalli 41

    Kohler 93, Cedar Grove-Belgium 78

    Ladysmith 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32

    Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57

    Lake Mills 60, Lakeside Lutheran 49

    Luther 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53

    Madison East 71, Verona Area 65

    Madison Memorial 85, Madison West 50

    Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Hilbert 48

    Marquette University 84, Brookfield East 58

    Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 45

    McFarland 73, Turner 59

    Melrose-Mindoro 55, Gilmanton 20

    Middleton 70, Sun Prairie West 63

    Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 64

    Mondovi 74, Spring Valley 49

    Mountain Top Academy 76, Waukesha Christian 32

    Niagara 76, Goodman/Pembine 67

    North Crawford 66, Hillsboro 57

    Northland Lutheran 71, White Lake 50

    Northwestern 71, Cameron 63

    Notre Dame 67, Green Bay Southwest 56

    Oakfield 52, Princeton/Green Lake 41

    Omro 67, Lourdes Academy 42

    Oostburg 68, Random Lake 50

    Osceola 68, Prescott 56

    Osseo-Fairchild 75, Cadott 63

    Owen-Withee 70, Loyal 39

    Ozaukee 74, Sheboygan Christian 58

    Pacelli 67, Wild Rose 39

    Pittsville 55, Port Edwards 49

    Platteville 53, Prairie du Chien 37

    Plymouth 60, Waupun 49

    Potosi 69, Shullsburg 23

    Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 55

    Prairie Farm 55, New Auburn 45

    Racine Lutheran 64, Shoreland Lutheran 61

    Racine St. Catherine’s 97, Dominican 81

    Reedsburg Area 74, Tomah 51

    Reedsville 72, St. Mary Catholic 68

    Richland Center 54, River Valley 39

    Saint Thomas Aquinas 69, Lena 48

    Saint Thomas More 65, Saint Francis 35

    Sauk Prairie 62, Watertown 59

    Shiocton 96, Menominee Indian 57

    Siren 54, Clear Lake 45

    Solon Springs 79, Hurley 47

    Southwestern 66, Riverdale 39

    Spencer 66, Gilman 45

    St. Croix Falls 65, Ashland 62

    Sturgeon Bay 58, Algoma 35

    University Lake/Trinity 39, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17

    Valders 52, Sheboygan Falls 37

    Waterloo 55, Wisconsin Heights 48

    Wausaukee 56, Oneida Nation 51

    Wautoma 79, Nekoosa 59

    Wauwatosa East 76, Menomonee Falls 68

    Westby 66, Black River Falls 54

    Whitehall 87, Independence 45

    Wisconsin Dells 79, Westfield Area 46

    Wrightstown 74, Waupaca 55

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy vs. Milwaukee Excellence Charter, ccd.

    Milwaukee Early View vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

