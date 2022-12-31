AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

B.T. Washington 41, Loyola Prep 38

Barbe 41, Southside 33

Baton Rouge Catholic 67, Carroll 61

Bishop Ireton, Va. 61, Iowa 45

Bonnabel 54, Wossman 49

Captain Shreve 40, Airline 38

Carencro 54, Teurlings Catholic 44

Chalmette 70, King 35

Denham Springs 43, Jeanerette 35

Dutchtown 60, Phoenix 41

East Jefferson 61, Abbeville 50

East St. John 74, Booker T. Washington 54

Ellender 37, Ascension Episcopal 27

Franklin Academy 47, Acadiana 38

Frederick Douglass 78, Riverdale 62

Holy Savior Menard 63, DeRidder 39

Jena 46, Alexandria Country Day 40

Jonesboro-Hodge 58, Arcadia 32

Lafayette 76, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 37

Lafayette Christian Academy 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 33

Liberty 51, Evangel Christian Academy 34

Lutcher 52, H.L. Bourgeois 41

Madison Prep 46, Karr 33

Newman 56, St. Thomas More 45

North Vermilion 53, Erath 50

Opelousas Catholic 65, Westgate 63

Parkview Baptist 60, Willow School 50

Patrick Taylor 42, International 36

Peabody 85, St. Martinville 78

Pearl River 61, South Plaquemines 42

Port Allen 65, Hahnville 50

Ruston 64, Calvary Baptist Academy 31

S. B. Wright 55, Ehret 54

Scotlandville 66, St. Augustine 30

St. Amant 65, Ascension Catholic 58

St. Edmund Catholic 59, Sulphur 50

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Katy Pope John, Texas 40

Walker 62, University (Lab) 42

Winnfield 72, Vidalia 32

Zachary 71, Landry/Walker 64

___

