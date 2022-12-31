Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
B.T. Washington 41, Loyola Prep 38
Barbe 41, Southside 33
Baton Rouge Catholic 67, Carroll 61
Bishop Ireton, Va. 61, Iowa 45
Bonnabel 54, Wossman 49
Captain Shreve 40, Airline 38
Carencro 54, Teurlings Catholic 44
Chalmette 70, King 35
Denham Springs 43, Jeanerette 35
Dutchtown 60, Phoenix 41
East Jefferson 61, Abbeville 50
East St. John 74, Booker T. Washington 54
Ellender 37, Ascension Episcopal 27
Franklin Academy 47, Acadiana 38
Frederick Douglass 78, Riverdale 62
Holy Savior Menard 63, DeRidder 39
Jena 46, Alexandria Country Day 40
Jonesboro-Hodge 58, Arcadia 32
Lafayette 76, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 37
Lafayette Christian Academy 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 33
Liberty 51, Evangel Christian Academy 34
Lutcher 52, H.L. Bourgeois 41
Madison Prep 46, Karr 33
Newman 56, St. Thomas More 45
North Vermilion 53, Erath 50
Opelousas Catholic 65, Westgate 63
Parkview Baptist 60, Willow School 50
Patrick Taylor 42, International 36
Peabody 85, St. Martinville 78
Pearl River 61, South Plaquemines 42
Port Allen 65, Hahnville 50
Ruston 64, Calvary Baptist Academy 31
S. B. Wright 55, Ehret 54
Scotlandville 66, St. Augustine 30
St. Amant 65, Ascension Catholic 58
St. Edmund Catholic 59, Sulphur 50
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Katy Pope John, Texas 40
Walker 62, University (Lab) 42
Winnfield 72, Vidalia 32
Zachary 71, Landry/Walker 64
