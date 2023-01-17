Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central 62, Crescent Valley 59, 2OT
Clatskanie 70, Mannahouse Christian 59
Corbett 54, Riverdale 36
Creswell 63, Dayton 51
Hudson’s Bay, Wash. 0, De La Salle 0
Jesuit 67, Jefferson PDX 39
Lebanon 55, McKay 29
McNary 52, South Salem 45
Mountain View 63, Caldera 38
Nestucca 33, Knappa 32
Portland Christian 35, Faith Bible 32
Redmond 58, Ridgeview 55
Silverton 55, Corvallis 32
Summit 44, Bend 28
Sutherlin 66, Westside Christian 53
Vernonia 57, Gaston 19
West Salem 60, Sprague 24
Yamhill-Carlton 49, Rainier 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ontario vs. Emmett, Idaho, ccd.
