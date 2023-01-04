Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 15
Bethlehem Catholic 59, East Stroudsburg North 5
Blackhawk 55, Central Valley 18
Burgettstown 70, Northgate 4
Cambria Heights 66, Northern Cambria 34
Camp Hill Trinity 52, Camp Hill 34
Canon-McMillan 36, Beaver Area 31
Catasauqua 41, Kutztown 11
Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 25
Central Bucks East 56, Council Rock South 50
Central Dauphin East 36, Chambersburg 33
Chartiers-Houston High School 54, Bentworth 29
Chestnut Ridge 69, Bishop McCort 60
Cocalico 40, Twin Valley 28
Conemaugh Township 50, Conemaugh Valley 20
Deer Lakes 43, Ligonier Valley 26
ELCO 43, Northern Lebanon 38
Emmaus 46, Northampton 40
Ephrata 46, Solanco 24
Franklin Regional 62, Penn Hills 51
Germantown Academy 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 36
Greensburg Salem 71, Valley 35
Greenville 42, Cambridge Springs 21
Gwynedd Mercy 46, West Chester Henderson 42
Hamburg 48, Schuylkill Haven 30
Hampton 56, Freeport 51
Hickory 43, Meadville 27
High Point 54, Harrisburg Christian 49
Jenkintown 30, Phil-Montgomery Christian 22
Jim Thorpe 39, Palmerton 36
Kennedy Catholic 42, Indiana 39
Kiski Area 32, Gateway 29
MAST Charter 59, Christopher Dock 22
Manheim Central 50, Garden Spot 20
Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26
Mars 68, Fox Chapel 51
McKeesport 71, Connellsville 24
Methacton 56, Owen J Roberts 27
Meyersdale 57, Rockwood 40
Monessen 33, Geibel Catholic 20
Montrose 49, Lakeland 17
Neshaminy 56, Central Bucks South 54
Neumann 67, Montgomery 28
New Hope-Solebury High School 61, Hatboro-Horsham 47
North East 65, Eisenhower 38
Northern Lehigh 59, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 19
Norwin 53, North Allegheny 32
Notre Dame 50, Agnes Irwin 22
Oakland Catholic 86, Albert Gallatin 51
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 43
Parkland 34, Allentown Central Catholic 22
Penn Charter 63, Episcopal Academy 38
Penn-Trafford 68, Thomas Jefferson 48
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Cheltenham 34
Pottstown 61, Pope John Paul II 42
Propel Montour High School 56, Neighborhood Academy 25
Red Lion 45, Hempfield 39
Renaissance Academy 45, Morrisville 36
Riverview 43, Leechburg 15
Shady Side Academy 66, Apollo-Ridge 34
Shamokin 70, Midd-West 20
Sharon 47, Titusville 9
Souderton 51, Bensalem 33
South Fayette 65, Moon 22
South Side 71, New Brighton 8
Spring-Ford 58, Boyertown 21
St. Marys 35, Dubois Central Catholic 29
The Christian Academy 35, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 22
Tyrone 62, Clearfield 41
Warren 66, Bradford 22
Warwick 40, Elizabethtown 16
Waynesburg Central 65, Charleroi 55
William Tennent 52, Wissahickon 45
Winchester Thurston 67, Ellis School 22
