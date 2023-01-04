AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 15

Bethlehem Catholic 59, East Stroudsburg North 5

Blackhawk 55, Central Valley 18

Burgettstown 70, Northgate 4

Cambria Heights 66, Northern Cambria 34

Camp Hill Trinity 52, Camp Hill 34

Canon-McMillan 36, Beaver Area 31

Catasauqua 41, Kutztown 11

Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 25

Central Bucks East 56, Council Rock South 50

Central Dauphin East 36, Chambersburg 33

Chartiers-Houston High School 54, Bentworth 29

Chestnut Ridge 69, Bishop McCort 60

Cocalico 40, Twin Valley 28

Conemaugh Township 50, Conemaugh Valley 20

Deer Lakes 43, Ligonier Valley 26

ELCO 43, Northern Lebanon 38

Emmaus 46, Northampton 40

Ephrata 46, Solanco 24

Franklin Regional 62, Penn Hills 51

Germantown Academy 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 36

Greensburg Salem 71, Valley 35

Greenville 42, Cambridge Springs 21

Gwynedd Mercy 46, West Chester Henderson 42

Hamburg 48, Schuylkill Haven 30

Hampton 56, Freeport 51

Hickory 43, Meadville 27

High Point 54, Harrisburg Christian 49

Jenkintown 30, Phil-Montgomery Christian 22

Jim Thorpe 39, Palmerton 36

Kennedy Catholic 42, Indiana 39

Kiski Area 32, Gateway 29

MAST Charter 59, Christopher Dock 22

Manheim Central 50, Garden Spot 20

Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Mars 68, Fox Chapel 51

    • McKeesport 71, Connellsville 24

    Methacton 56, Owen J Roberts 27

    Meyersdale 57, Rockwood 40

    Monessen 33, Geibel Catholic 20

    Montrose 49, Lakeland 17

    Neshaminy 56, Central Bucks South 54

    Neumann 67, Montgomery 28

    New Hope-Solebury High School 61, Hatboro-Horsham 47

    North East 65, Eisenhower 38

    Northern Lehigh 59, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 19

    Norwin 53, North Allegheny 32

    Notre Dame 50, Agnes Irwin 22

    Oakland Catholic 86, Albert Gallatin 51

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 43

    Parkland 34, Allentown Central Catholic 22

    Penn Charter 63, Episcopal Academy 38

    Penn-Trafford 68, Thomas Jefferson 48

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Cheltenham 34

    Pottstown 61, Pope John Paul II 42

    Propel Montour High School 56, Neighborhood Academy 25

    Red Lion 45, Hempfield 39

    Renaissance Academy 45, Morrisville 36

    Riverview 43, Leechburg 15

    Shady Side Academy 66, Apollo-Ridge 34

    Shamokin 70, Midd-West 20

    Sharon 47, Titusville 9

    Souderton 51, Bensalem 33

    South Fayette 65, Moon 22

    South Side 71, New Brighton 8

    Spring-Ford 58, Boyertown 21

    St. Marys 35, Dubois Central Catholic 29

    The Christian Academy 35, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 22

    Tyrone 62, Clearfield 41

    Warren 66, Bradford 22

    Warwick 40, Elizabethtown 16

    Waynesburg Central 65, Charleroi 55

    William Tennent 52, Wissahickon 45

    Winchester Thurston 67, Ellis School 22

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

