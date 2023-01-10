Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Falls Union 42, Mid Vermont Christian School 32
Blue Mountain Union 46, Northfield 24
Brattleboro 34, Springfield 31
Burlington 50, Rice Memorial 38
Champlain Valley Union 47, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 30
Danville 50, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 43
Essex 56, Mount Mansfield Union 45
Fair Haven Union 51, Mount Anthony Union 23
Mill River Union 30, Twin Valley 6
Montpelier 62, Stowe 38
Proctor 47, Mount St. Joseph Academy 33
Richford 71, Rivendell, N.H. 13
Thetford Academy 80, Oxbow Union 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/