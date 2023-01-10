AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Falls Union 42, Mid Vermont Christian School 32

Blue Mountain Union 46, Northfield 24

Brattleboro 34, Springfield 31

Burlington 50, Rice Memorial 38

Champlain Valley Union 47, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 30

Danville 50, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 43

Essex 56, Mount Mansfield Union 45

Fair Haven Union 51, Mount Anthony Union 23

Mill River Union 30, Twin Valley 6

Montpelier 62, Stowe 38

Proctor 47, Mount St. Joseph Academy 33

Richford 71, Rivendell, N.H. 13

Thetford Academy 80, Oxbow Union 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

