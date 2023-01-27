AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bark River-Harris 51, Gwinn 48

Battle Creek Academy 44, Marshall Academy 32

Battle Creek Lakeview 53, Kalamazoo Central 52

Birmingham Groves 56, Lake Orion 41

Birmingham Seaholm 43, Royal Oak 32

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61, Ojibwe Charter 31

Canton Prep 63, Southfield Manoogian 6

Center Line Prep Academy 56, Detroit Cesar Chavez 42

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 66, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 56

Evart 51, Manton 35

Grand Ledge 79, Lansing Everett 52

Hart 78, Manistee 48

Kinde-North Huron 45, Saginaw Arts and Science 43

Kingsford 67, North Central 47

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 51, Traverse City Christian 40

Lansing Waverly 65, DeWitt 52

Lincoln Park 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42

Mattawan 50, Portage Northern 49

Newaygo 62, Oakridge High School 60

North Farmington 52, Clarkston 40

Norway 73, West Iron County 32

Oak Park 52, Rochester Adams 45

Port Huron Northern 64, Utica Eisenhower 52

Posen 64, AuGres-Sims 9

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 62, Berkley 60, OT

Romeo 46, Grosse Pointe North 38

St. Joseph 77, Battle Creek Central 47

Taylor 74, Allen Park 73, OT

Trenton 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 51

Troy 58, Bloomfield Hills 52

Troy Athens 42, Oxford 33

Waterford Our Lady 51, Frankel Jewish Academy 47

    • Watersmeet 67, Lake Linden-Hubbell 55

    Westwood 49, Iron Mountain 46

    Whitehall 92, Shelby 61

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Ann Arbor Central Academy vs. Detroit Universal, ccd.

    Calhoun Christian vs. Coldwater Pansophia Academy, ppd.

    Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Hazel Park, ppd.

    East Lansing vs. Okemos, ppd.

    Fraser vs. Warren Cousino HS, ppd.

    L’Anse Creuse vs. Warren Lincoln, ppd.

    Roseville vs. Macomb Dakota, ppd.

    Warren Woods Tower vs. Warren Fitzgerald, ppd.

    Westland Universal vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy-West, ccd.

    ___

