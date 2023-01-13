Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 77, Morenci 48
Allen Park 45, Dearborn Edsel Ford 31
Allen Park Cabrini 58, Frankel Jewish Academy 39
American International Academy 46, Michigan Math and Science 45
Ann Arbor Huron 69, Ypsilanti 21
Baldwin 69, Mesick 63
Battle Creek Academy 44, Factoryville Christian 19
Battle Creek Central 63, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 26
Beal City 43, Leroy Pine River 40
Bedford 70, Lenawee Christian 35
Bedford Bible School 70, Lenawee Christian 35
Berkley 56, Rochester 45
Birmingham Brother Rice 67, Detroit Catholic Central 52
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 53, Lutheran Westland 41
Boyne City 69, Harbor Springs 44
Brethren 75, Bear Lake 36
Brimley 57, Engadine 31
Cadillac 68, Petoskey 65
Cadillac Heritage Christian 71, Grand Traverse Academy 36
Carson City-Crystal 43, Coleman 26
Center Line 61, Clinton Township Clintondale 39
Central Lake 67, Johannesburg-Lewiston 56
Colon 75, Athens 26
Concord 45, Reading 44
Eau Claire 84, Three Oaks River Valley 58
Evart 63, Houghton Lake 40
Ferndale 72, Rochester Adams 48
Fowler 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 37
Fraser 55, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 53
Fremont 52, Muskegon Orchard View 27
Gaylord St. Mary 58, Traverse City Christian 55
Grand Ledge 50, Okemos 47
Grand Rapids Adventist 82, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 28
Grass Lake 53, Addison 43
Grayling 73, Charlevoix 65
Grosse Pointe North 73, Warren Mott 58
Grosse Pointe South 64, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 52, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 44
Hanover-Horton 60, Vandercook Lake Jackson 37
Hart 71, Mason County Central 50
Hillman 79, AuGres-Sims 13
Hillsdale Academy 57, Pittsford 45
Holt 74, Lansing Everett 54
Iron Mountain 63, Escanaba 59
L’Anse Creuse 58, Warren Woods Tower 51
Laingsburg 91, Dansville 44
Lake City 52, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 45
Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Ewen - Trout Creek 48
Lake Orion 53, Oxford 32
Lansing Christian 58, Lake Odessa Lakewood 51
Lansing Waverly 49, East Lansing 37
Lincoln Park 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 24
Lincoln-Alcona 50, Rogers City 29
Litchfield 39, Waldron 30
Ludington 63, Manistee 49
Madison Heights 64, Port Huron 57, OT
Mancelona 50, Pellston 42
Manistee Catholic Central 40, Pentwater 33
Marion 51, Mason County Eastern 28
Mattawan 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 27
Merritt Academy 66, Detroit Cesar Chavez 12
Mio-Au Sable 49, Charlton Heston 25
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 39, St. Charles 24
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 56, Zion Christian 46
Napoleon 55, Michigan Center 38
North Muskegon 49, Montague 34
Onaway 80, Indian River-Inland Lakes 72
Ontonagon 69, Chassell 51
Perry 60, Stockbridge 51
Pewamo-Westphalia 54, Bath 25
Port Huron Northern 76, Romeo 59
Potterville 64, Portland St. Patrick 43
Quincy 45, Bronson 41
Ravenna 60, Hesperia 38
Roseville 67, Sterling Heights Stevenson 38
Rudyard 63, Pickford 44
Shelby 39, Holton 28
Shepherd 62, Pinconning 40
Southfield Christian 70, Novi Christian 61
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 58, Marysville 27
St. Joseph 60, Portage Northern 45
Summerfield 50, Sand Creek 46
Tekonsha 45, Jackson Christian 41
Traverse City St. Francis 60, Elk Rapids 42
Utica 61, Warren Cousino HS 58
Vestaburg 23, Breckenridge 20
Wakefield-Marenisco 81, Republic-Michigamme 37
Walkerville 62, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 42
Westland Universal 57, Hope of Detroit 15
Whitehall 68, Oakridge High School 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wolverine vs. Boyne Falls, ppd.
