Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 77, Morenci 48

Allen Park 45, Dearborn Edsel Ford 31

Allen Park Cabrini 58, Frankel Jewish Academy 39

American International Academy 46, Michigan Math and Science 45

Ann Arbor Huron 69, Ypsilanti 21

Baldwin 69, Mesick 63

Battle Creek Academy 44, Factoryville Christian 19

Battle Creek Central 63, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 26

Beal City 43, Leroy Pine River 40

Bedford 70, Lenawee Christian 35

Bedford Bible School 70, Lenawee Christian 35

Berkley 56, Rochester 45

Birmingham Brother Rice 67, Detroit Catholic Central 52

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 53, Lutheran Westland 41

Boyne City 69, Harbor Springs 44

Brethren 75, Bear Lake 36

Brimley 57, Engadine 31

Cadillac 68, Petoskey 65

Cadillac Heritage Christian 71, Grand Traverse Academy 36

Carson City-Crystal 43, Coleman 26

Center Line 61, Clinton Township Clintondale 39

Central Lake 67, Johannesburg-Lewiston 56

Colon 75, Athens 26

Concord 45, Reading 44

Eau Claire 84, Three Oaks River Valley 58

Evart 63, Houghton Lake 40

Ferndale 72, Rochester Adams 48

Fowler 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 37

Fraser 55, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 53

Fremont 52, Muskegon Orchard View 27

Gaylord St. Mary 58, Traverse City Christian 55

Grand Ledge 50, Okemos 47

Grand Rapids Adventist 82, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 28

    • Grass Lake 53, Addison 43

    Grayling 73, Charlevoix 65

    Grosse Pointe North 73, Warren Mott 58

    Grosse Pointe South 64, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 52, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 44

    Hanover-Horton 60, Vandercook Lake Jackson 37

    Hart 71, Mason County Central 50

    Hillman 79, AuGres-Sims 13

    Hillsdale Academy 57, Pittsford 45

    Holt 74, Lansing Everett 54

    Iron Mountain 63, Escanaba 59

    L’Anse Creuse 58, Warren Woods Tower 51

    Laingsburg 91, Dansville 44

    Lake City 52, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 45

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Ewen - Trout Creek 48

    Lake Orion 53, Oxford 32

    Lansing Christian 58, Lake Odessa Lakewood 51

    Lansing Waverly 49, East Lansing 37

    Lincoln Park 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 24

    Lincoln-Alcona 50, Rogers City 29

    Litchfield 39, Waldron 30

    Ludington 63, Manistee 49

    Madison Heights 64, Port Huron 57, OT

    Mancelona 50, Pellston 42

    Manistee Catholic Central 40, Pentwater 33

    Marion 51, Mason County Eastern 28

    Mattawan 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 27

    Merritt Academy 66, Detroit Cesar Chavez 12

    Mio-Au Sable 49, Charlton Heston 25

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 39, St. Charles 24

    Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 56, Zion Christian 46

    Napoleon 55, Michigan Center 38

    North Muskegon 49, Montague 34

    Onaway 80, Indian River-Inland Lakes 72

    Ontonagon 69, Chassell 51

    Perry 60, Stockbridge 51

    Pewamo-Westphalia 54, Bath 25

    Port Huron Northern 76, Romeo 59

    Potterville 64, Portland St. Patrick 43

    Quincy 45, Bronson 41

    Ravenna 60, Hesperia 38

    Roseville 67, Sterling Heights Stevenson 38

    Rudyard 63, Pickford 44

    Shelby 39, Holton 28

    Shepherd 62, Pinconning 40

    Southfield Christian 70, Novi Christian 61

    St. Clair Shores Lakeview 58, Marysville 27

    St. Joseph 60, Portage Northern 45

    Summerfield 50, Sand Creek 46

    Tekonsha 45, Jackson Christian 41

    Traverse City St. Francis 60, Elk Rapids 42

    Utica 61, Warren Cousino HS 58

    Vestaburg 23, Breckenridge 20

    Wakefield-Marenisco 81, Republic-Michigamme 37

    Walkerville 62, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 42

    Westland Universal 57, Hope of Detroit 15

    Whitehall 68, Oakridge High School 42

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Wolverine vs. Boyne Falls, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

