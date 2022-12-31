Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 69, R.C. Hatch 39
Anniston 51, Bessemer City 28
Belgreen 60, Phillips-Bear Creek 32
Brewbaker Tech 74, Trigg Co., Ky. 51
Curry 40, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 35
Decatur Heritage 65, Fort Payne 63
Florence 67, Scottsboro 62
Good Hope 61, Southside-Gadsden 29
Hale County 51, Westminster Christian Academy 40
Homewood 72, Calera 49
Ider 46, Union Co., Ky. 45
Lamar County 39, Haleyville 37
McGill-Toolen 36, Jackson 28
North Hopkins, Ky. 56, Sand Rock 41
Plainview 52, St. John Paul II Catholic 43
Pleasant Valley 58, Gaylesville 27
Satsuma 45, Mobile Christian 42
Shoals Christian 56, Winfield 47
St. James 39, Madison Academy 35
Sulligent 52, Brilliant 27
Sulligent 53, Carbon Hill 39
University Charter 40, Marengo 35
Winfield 59, Lynn 45
