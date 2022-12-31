AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 69, R.C. Hatch 39

Anniston 51, Bessemer City 28

Belgreen 60, Phillips-Bear Creek 32

Brewbaker Tech 74, Trigg Co., Ky. 51

Curry 40, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 35

Decatur Heritage 65, Fort Payne 63

Florence 67, Scottsboro 62

Good Hope 61, Southside-Gadsden 29

Hale County 51, Westminster Christian Academy 40

Homewood 72, Calera 49

Ider 46, Union Co., Ky. 45

Lamar County 39, Haleyville 37

McGill-Toolen 36, Jackson 28

North Hopkins, Ky. 56, Sand Rock 41

Plainview 52, St. John Paul II Catholic 43

Pleasant Valley 58, Gaylesville 27

Satsuma 45, Mobile Christian 42

Shoals Christian 56, Winfield 47

St. James 39, Madison Academy 35

Sulligent 52, Brilliant 27

Sulligent 53, Carbon Hill 39

University Charter 40, Marengo 35

Winfield 59, Lynn 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

