Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership 75, San Juan Blanding 63
Beaver 59, Waterford 48
Bountiful 80, Hunter 53
Dixie 69, Copper Hills 53
Duchesne 71, Rowland Hall 53
Herriman 61, Crimson Cliffs 58
Judge Memorial 59, West 35
Olympus 66, Davis 64
Panguitch 80, Whitehorse 44
Providence Hall 58, Rockwell Charter 57
Skyridge 61, Farmington 59
1A Preview Tournament=
Bryce Valley 50, Pinnacle 24
Manila 47, Piute 35
Milford 51, Green River 29
Monticello 62, Tintic 57, 2OT
Tabiona 56, Valley 41
Wayne 79, Telos School 23
Wendover 89, Intermountain Christian 55
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Little Snake River, Wyo. 67, Rich County 50
Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=
Vashon, Mo. 53, Real Salt Lake 39
Lehi Holiday Tournament=
Beaumont United, Texas 72, Corner Canyon 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/