Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership 75, San Juan Blanding 63

Beaver 59, Waterford 48

Bountiful 80, Hunter 53

Dixie 69, Copper Hills 53

Duchesne 71, Rowland Hall 53

Herriman 61, Crimson Cliffs 58

Judge Memorial 59, West 35

Olympus 66, Davis 64

Panguitch 80, Whitehorse 44

Providence Hall 58, Rockwell Charter 57

Skyridge 61, Farmington 59

1A Preview Tournament=

Bryce Valley 50, Pinnacle 24

Manila 47, Piute 35

Milford 51, Green River 29

Monticello 62, Tintic 57, 2OT

Tabiona 56, Valley 41

Wayne 79, Telos School 23

Wendover 89, Intermountain Christian 55

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Little Snake River, Wyo. 67, Rich County 50

Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=

Vashon, Mo. 53, Real Salt Lake 39

Lehi Holiday Tournament=

Beaumont United, Texas 72, Corner Canyon 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

