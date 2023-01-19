AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 60, Shenango 45

Archbishop Wood 90, Neumann-Goretti 79

Barrack Hebrew 60, Mercy Career & Technical High School 49

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Chestnut Ridge 39

Camp Hill Trinity 56, Boiling Springs 27

Cedar Cliff 52, Mechanicsburg 25

Central Columbia 69, Midd-West 42

Danville 70, Mifflinburg 63

Forest Hills 71, Bedford 69

Friends Select 57, Pennington, N.J. 54

Governor Mifflin 64, Daniel Boone 60

Hershey 58, Milton Hershey 46

Homer-Center 62, Purchase Line 31

Hughesville 53, Mount Carmel 47

Jefferson County Christian, Ohio 56, Plants and Pillers Homeschool 37

Lewisburg 50, Montoursville 39

Littlestown 75, Delone 60

MAST Charter 48, Calvary Christian 42

Middletown 63, Camp Hill 48

Montour 69, East Allegheny 27

Neighborhood Academy 57, Summit Academy 54

Perry Traditional Academy 81, Westinghouse 68

Pittsburgh Obama 66, Carrick 41

Portage Area 83, United 79

Propel Andrew Street 33, Environmental Charter, Calif. 24

ADVERTISEMENT

Richland 58, Central Cambria 27

River Valley 69, Penns Manor 60

Shikellamy 80, Jersey Shore 55

Southern Columbia 72, Loyalsock 68

Southmoreland 78, Indiana 55

Spring Grove 52, Gettysburg 50

St. Joseph’s Catholic 84, Juniata Valley 76

Taylor Allderdice 79, Brashear 28

West Mifflin 69, Clairton 41

Sports

  • Bills, Bengals focus on playing with Hamlin home, recovering

  • No Brady or Rodgers, no problem for NFL in divisional round

  • No. 5 Sabalenka moves into 3rd round at the Australian Open

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    • West York 52, Susquehannock 43

    Western Beaver 68, Freedom Area 56

    Westmont Hilltop 100, Somerset 69

    York 64, Red Lion 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.