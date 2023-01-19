Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 60, Shenango 45
Archbishop Wood 90, Neumann-Goretti 79
Barrack Hebrew 60, Mercy Career & Technical High School 49
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Chestnut Ridge 39
Camp Hill Trinity 56, Boiling Springs 27
Cedar Cliff 52, Mechanicsburg 25
Central Columbia 69, Midd-West 42
Danville 70, Mifflinburg 63
Forest Hills 71, Bedford 69
Friends Select 57, Pennington, N.J. 54
Governor Mifflin 64, Daniel Boone 60
Hershey 58, Milton Hershey 46
Homer-Center 62, Purchase Line 31
Hughesville 53, Mount Carmel 47
Jefferson County Christian, Ohio 56, Plants and Pillers Homeschool 37
Lewisburg 50, Montoursville 39
Littlestown 75, Delone 60
MAST Charter 48, Calvary Christian 42
Middletown 63, Camp Hill 48
Montour 69, East Allegheny 27
Neighborhood Academy 57, Summit Academy 54
Perry Traditional Academy 81, Westinghouse 68
Pittsburgh Obama 66, Carrick 41
Portage Area 83, United 79
Propel Andrew Street 33, Environmental Charter, Calif. 24
Richland 58, Central Cambria 27
River Valley 69, Penns Manor 60
Shikellamy 80, Jersey Shore 55
Southern Columbia 72, Loyalsock 68
Southmoreland 78, Indiana 55
Spring Grove 52, Gettysburg 50
St. Joseph’s Catholic 84, Juniata Valley 76
Taylor Allderdice 79, Brashear 28
West Mifflin 69, Clairton 41
West York 52, Susquehannock 43
Western Beaver 68, Freedom Area 56
Westmont Hilltop 100, Somerset 69
York 64, Red Lion 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/