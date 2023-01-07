Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 60, Minden 38
Amherst 77, Overton 42
Ansley-Litchfield 58, Twin Loup 15
Arapahoe 61, Medicine Valley 60
Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 31
Arlington 47, Raymond Central 43
Auburn 52, Palmyra 29
Aurora 67, Schuyler 29
Bellevue West 76, Omaha Bryan 49
Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 33
Boys Town 66, Bishop Neumann 53
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34, Giltner 20
CWC 50, Anselmo-Merna 33
Cambridge 60, Southwest 32
Central City 76, Arcadia-Loup City 27
Columbus 63, Fremont 42
Columbus Lakeview 38, Grand Island Northwest 34
Cornerstone Christian 64, Whiting, Iowa 22
Crete 38, Gering 35
David City 60, Twin River 52
Dundy County-Stratton 69, Alliance 66, 2OT
East Butler 75, Palmer 28
Elkhorn 53, Plattsmouth 50
Elm Creek 62, Loomis 48
Exeter/Milligan 46, Shelby/Rising City 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Diller-Odell 32
Freeman 60, Johnson County Central 25
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 41, Morrill 37
Hartington-Newcastle 29, Winside 27
Heartland 73, Fullerton 32
Hemingford 54, Minatare 20
Hershey 55, Maxwell 47
Holdrege 69, Broken Bow 47
Howells/Dodge 64, Humphrey St. Francis 44
Hyannis 76, South Platte 60
Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 47
Kenesaw 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Kimball 73, Banner County 21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Winnebago 49
Lewiston 63, Cedar Bluffs 15
Lincoln Northeast 46, Grand Island 39
Lincoln Pius X 65, North Platte 56
Lincoln Southwest 78, Lincoln Southeast 76
Malcolm 73, Columbus Scotus 54
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Paxton 20
McCook 46, Gothenburg 39
Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 18
Mullen 48, Brady 29
Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 28
Norfolk 43, Omaha Benson 35
Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33
North Central 63, Cody-Kilgore 29
North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Perkins County 30
O’Neill 63, Boone Central 56
Oakland-Craig 67, Stanton 43
Ogallala 72, Cozad 45
Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 46
Omaha Creighton Prep 75, Westview 43
Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Ralston 55
Omaha North 57, Omaha Burke 41
Omaha Skutt Catholic 76, Omaha Roncalli 53
Omaha Westside 87, Bellevue East 41
Ord 34, Gibbon 24
Papillion-LaVista South 50, Millard West 44
Plainview 77, Neligh-Oakdale 53
Platteview 72, Bennington 59
Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 49
Ravenna 62, Wood River 45
Red Cloud 59, Harvard 22
Sandhills/Thedford 49, Sutherland 35
Sandy Creek 32, St. Paul 29
Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33
Southern Valley 46, Bertrand 41
Sterling 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39
Summerland 40, West Holt 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Axtell 38
Sutton 29, Centennial 26
Syracuse 43, Louisville 41
Thayer Central 66, Superior 44
Wallace 48, Arthur County 33
Yutan 53, Mead 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Santee vs. St. Edward, ppd.
