AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 56, Hampden Academy 50

Calais 71, Woodland 61

Central Aroostook 54, Fort Fairfield 35

Cheverus 67, Edward Little 33

Cony 63, Messalonskee 24

Deer Isle-Stonington 49, Narraguagus 38

Dexter Regional 44, Penobscot Valley 41

Foxcroft Academy 47, Mount Desert Island 40

Greely 58, Gray-New Gloucester 48

Hermon 64, John Bapst Memorial 53

Katahdin 50, Washburn 30

Leavitt Area 52, Mount View 33

Machias 60, Lee Academy 25

Maine Central Institute 55, Lincoln Academy 24

Marshwood 53, Westbrook 42

Mattanawcook Academy 71, George Stevens 29

Medomak Valley 54, Maranacook Community 46

Morse 32, Biddeford 31

Nokomis Regional 62, Erskine Academy 30

Oceanside (Coop) 89, Winslow 6

Old Town 61, Ellsworth 58

Presque Isle 36, Bucksport 29

Richmond 57, St. Dominic Regional 17

Schenck 42, Greenville 30

South Aroostook Community 80, Ashland Community 15

Washington Academy 81, Orono 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.