Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 56, Hampden Academy 50
Calais 71, Woodland 61
Central Aroostook 54, Fort Fairfield 35
Cheverus 67, Edward Little 33
Cony 63, Messalonskee 24
Deer Isle-Stonington 49, Narraguagus 38
Dexter Regional 44, Penobscot Valley 41
Foxcroft Academy 47, Mount Desert Island 40
Greely 58, Gray-New Gloucester 48
Hermon 64, John Bapst Memorial 53
Katahdin 50, Washburn 30
Leavitt Area 52, Mount View 33
Machias 60, Lee Academy 25
Maine Central Institute 55, Lincoln Academy 24
Marshwood 53, Westbrook 42
Mattanawcook Academy 71, George Stevens 29
Medomak Valley 54, Maranacook Community 46
Morse 32, Biddeford 31
Nokomis Regional 62, Erskine Academy 30
Oceanside (Coop) 89, Winslow 6
Old Town 61, Ellsworth 58
Presque Isle 36, Bucksport 29
Richmond 57, St. Dominic Regional 17
Schenck 42, Greenville 30
South Aroostook Community 80, Ashland Community 15
Washington Academy 81, Orono 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/