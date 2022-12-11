Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 57, Borah 52
Caldwell 62, Parma 53
Cole Valley 50, McCall-Donnelly 44
Garden Valley 66, Riverstone International School 51
Hansen 69, Compass Public Charter School 63
Liberty Charter 49, Dietrich 33
Lighthouse Christian 39, Marsing 37
Madison 85, Bonneville 56
Rainier Beach, Wash. 80, Owyhee 60
Richfield 49, Council 40
Sandpoint 81, Priest River 47
Snake River 54, Buhl 53
Thunder Ridge 61, Blackfoot 32
Troy 36, Prairie 20
University, Wash. 74, Post Falls 60
Watersprings 64, Leadore 35
Wendell 55, Filer 54
Wilder 38, Shoshone 31
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Ririe 64, Cokeville, Wyo. 38
Ririe 72, Wind River, Wyo. 47
Small School Showcase=
Rockland 71, Horseshoe Bend 34
