Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 57, Borah 52

Caldwell 62, Parma 53

Cole Valley 50, McCall-Donnelly 44

Garden Valley 66, Riverstone International School 51

Hansen 69, Compass Public Charter School 63

Liberty Charter 49, Dietrich 33

Lighthouse Christian 39, Marsing 37

Madison 85, Bonneville 56

Rainier Beach, Wash. 80, Owyhee 60

Richfield 49, Council 40

Sandpoint 81, Priest River 47

Snake River 54, Buhl 53

Thunder Ridge 61, Blackfoot 32

Troy 36, Prairie 20

University, Wash. 74, Post Falls 60

Watersprings 64, Leadore 35

Wendell 55, Filer 54

Wilder 38, Shoshone 31

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Ririe 64, Cokeville, Wyo. 38

Ririe 72, Wind River, Wyo. 47

Small School Showcase=

Rockland 71, Horseshoe Bend 34

___

