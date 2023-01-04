Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 56, Essex 41
Champlain Valley Union 50, South Burlington 18
Hartford 41, Brattleboro 40
Lake Region Union 42, Lyndon Institute 39
Lamoille Union 53, U-32 44
Peoples Academy 58, Randolph Union 28
Spaulding 46, Harwood Union 40
St. Johnsbury Academy 58, Mount Mansfield Union 49
White River Valley 63, Green Mountain Union 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellows Falls Union vs. Long Trail, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/