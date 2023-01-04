AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 56, Essex 41

Champlain Valley Union 50, South Burlington 18

Hartford 41, Brattleboro 40

Lake Region Union 42, Lyndon Institute 39

Lamoille Union 53, U-32 44

Peoples Academy 58, Randolph Union 28

Spaulding 46, Harwood Union 40

St. Johnsbury Academy 58, Mount Mansfield Union 49

White River Valley 63, Green Mountain Union 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellows Falls Union vs. Long Trail, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

