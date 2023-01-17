Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 48, Wethersfield 44
Alton 58, Teutopolis 56
Arthur Christian 42, Urbana University 40
Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Tolono Unity 47
Breese Mater Dei 43, Highland 25
Bureau Valley 54, Orion 46
Byron 49, Rosary 33
Calhoun 56, Alton Marquette 38
Carmel 42, Stevenson 37
Carmi White County 55, Johnston City 47
Carterville 77, Cairo 43
Catlin (Salt Fork) 51, Westville 16
Charleston 36, Chrisman 27
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 37, Gary West, Ind. 36
Christian Liberty Academy 35, Kankakee Trinity Academy 30
Christopher 68, Mounds Meridian 39
Clifton Central 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 33
Collinsville 45, Belleville East 36
Columbia 53, Granite City 37
Conant 36, St. Francis 32
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43, Heyworth 27
Deerfield 65, Mother McAuley 55
Effingham 73, Madison 6
Effingham St. Anthony 64, Dieterich 36
Eureka 51, LeRoy 26
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Monticello 15
Fenwick 35, Taft 22
Fieldcrest 59, El Paso-Gridley 35
Galena 57, Forreston 37
Gallatin County 38, Fairfield 32
Geneseo 46, Brimfield 38
Gillespie 52, Bunker Hill 29
Glenbard North 40, Kaneland 39
Goreville 60, Vienna 46
Grant 47, Algonquin (Jacobs) 44
Greenville 52, Centralia 23
Hall 41, Forreston 35
Hillcrest 47, Chicago (Clark) 33
Homewood-Flossmoor 63, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 61
Hope Academy 47, Westinghouse 39
Hyde Park 63, OPRF 35
Indian Creek 67, Thornwood 42
Indian Creek, Ind. 69, Thornwood 42
Joliet Catholic 56, LaSalle-Peru 44
Kenwood 73, Libertyville 68, OT
Lake Forest 62, Grayslake North 43
Lake Park 45, Yorkville 39
Lanark Eastland 45, Erie-Prophetstown 28
Lewistown 58, Illini Bluffs 48
Lincoln 91, Wheaton North 54
Lincoln Way Central 42, Loyola 35
Machesney Park Harlem 49, Hall 17
Machesney Park Harlem 64, Durand 15
Manteno 51, Lisle 40
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Rolling Meadows 27
Mascoutah 64, Trenton Wesclin 46
Mason, Ohio 44, Bolingbrook 43
Mendon Unity 58, Macomb 26
Midwest Central 65, Stanford Olympia 56
Monmouth-Roseville 33, Illini West (Carthage) 29
Montini 58, Marist 37
Mount Vernon 59, Carbondale 39
Moweaqua Central A&M 44, South Fork 35
Mt. Pulaski 60, Clinton 44
Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Amundsen 27
Naperville North 34, Lake Central, Ind. 33
New Trier 56, Danville 9
Newton 43, Casey-Westfield 23
Noblesville, Ind. 64, Lisle (Benet Academy) 61
Normal Community 68, United Township High School 27
North-Mac 64, Mount Olive 25
PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 58, Concord (Triopia) 19
Palatine 39, Rockford Jefferson 29
Peoria Notre Dame 52, Dunlap 51
Peotone 54, Momence 14
Petersburg PORTA 58, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 19
Phillips 52, Orr 48
Pinckneyville 63, Sesser-Valier 11
Pleasant Plains 62, Springfield Lutheran 10
Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Ramsey 27
River Forest Trinity 70, Chicago (Butler) 57
Rock Island 54, Kankakee 46
Rock Island Alleman 51, Riverdale 26
Schaumburg 46, Hampshire 33
Somonauk 48, Earlville 29
South Elgin 39, Wheaton Warrenville South 38, OT
St. Charles North 52, Lake Zurich 30
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Champaign St. Thomas More 41
Sycamore 51, Batavia 49
Tremont 57, Tri-Valley 38
Walther Christian Academy 43, Senn 23
Warren 40, Pearl City 37
Waterloo 47, Triad 46
Watseka (coop) 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
Waukegan 41, Woodstock 38
Waukegan 45, Maine East 26
Whitney Young 65, Hersey 57
Williamsville 41, Buffalo Tri-City 33
Winchester (West Central) 55, Warsaw West Hancock 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Martinsville vs. Shelbyville, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/