AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 48, Wethersfield 44

Alton 58, Teutopolis 56

Arthur Christian 42, Urbana University 40

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Tolono Unity 47

Breese Mater Dei 43, Highland 25

Bureau Valley 54, Orion 46

Byron 49, Rosary 33

Calhoun 56, Alton Marquette 38

Carmel 42, Stevenson 37

Carmi White County 55, Johnston City 47

Carterville 77, Cairo 43

Catlin (Salt Fork) 51, Westville 16

Charleston 36, Chrisman 27

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 37, Gary West, Ind. 36

Christian Liberty Academy 35, Kankakee Trinity Academy 30

Christopher 68, Mounds Meridian 39

Clifton Central 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 33

Collinsville 45, Belleville East 36

Columbia 53, Granite City 37

Conant 36, St. Francis 32

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43, Heyworth 27

Deerfield 65, Mother McAuley 55

Effingham 73, Madison 6

Effingham St. Anthony 64, Dieterich 36

Eureka 51, LeRoy 26

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Monticello 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Fenwick 35, Taft 22

Fieldcrest 59, El Paso-Gridley 35

Galena 57, Forreston 37

Gallatin County 38, Fairfield 32

Geneseo 46, Brimfield 38

Gillespie 52, Bunker Hill 29

Glenbard North 40, Kaneland 39

Goreville 60, Vienna 46

Grant 47, Algonquin (Jacobs) 44

Greenville 52, Centralia 23

Hall 41, Forreston 35

Hillcrest 47, Chicago (Clark) 33

Sports

  • Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14

  • Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

  • After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue

  • Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

    • Homewood-Flossmoor 63, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 61

    Hope Academy 47, Westinghouse 39

    Hyde Park 63, OPRF 35

    Indian Creek 67, Thornwood 42

    Indian Creek, Ind. 69, Thornwood 42

    Joliet Catholic 56, LaSalle-Peru 44

    Kenwood 73, Libertyville 68, OT

    Lake Forest 62, Grayslake North 43

    Lake Park 45, Yorkville 39

    Lanark Eastland 45, Erie-Prophetstown 28

    Lewistown 58, Illini Bluffs 48

    Lincoln 91, Wheaton North 54

    Lincoln Way Central 42, Loyola 35

    Machesney Park Harlem 49, Hall 17

    Machesney Park Harlem 64, Durand 15

    Manteno 51, Lisle 40

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Rolling Meadows 27

    Mascoutah 64, Trenton Wesclin 46

    Mason, Ohio 44, Bolingbrook 43

    Mendon Unity 58, Macomb 26

    Midwest Central 65, Stanford Olympia 56

    Monmouth-Roseville 33, Illini West (Carthage) 29

    Montini 58, Marist 37

    Mount Vernon 59, Carbondale 39

    Moweaqua Central A&M 44, South Fork 35

    Mt. Pulaski 60, Clinton 44

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Amundsen 27

    Naperville North 34, Lake Central, Ind. 33

    New Trier 56, Danville 9

    Newton 43, Casey-Westfield 23

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Noblesville, Ind. 64, Lisle (Benet Academy) 61

    Normal Community 68, United Township High School 27

    North-Mac 64, Mount Olive 25

    PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 58, Concord (Triopia) 19

    Palatine 39, Rockford Jefferson 29

    Peoria Notre Dame 52, Dunlap 51

    Peotone 54, Momence 14

    Petersburg PORTA 58, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 19

    Phillips 52, Orr 48

    Pinckneyville 63, Sesser-Valier 11

    Pleasant Plains 62, Springfield Lutheran 10

    Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Ramsey 27

    River Forest Trinity 70, Chicago (Butler) 57

    Rock Island 54, Kankakee 46

    Rock Island Alleman 51, Riverdale 26

    Schaumburg 46, Hampshire 33

    Somonauk 48, Earlville 29

    South Elgin 39, Wheaton Warrenville South 38, OT

    St. Charles North 52, Lake Zurich 30

    St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Champaign St. Thomas More 41

    Sycamore 51, Batavia 49

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tremont 57, Tri-Valley 38

    Walther Christian Academy 43, Senn 23

    Warren 40, Pearl City 37

    Waterloo 47, Triad 46

    Watseka (coop) 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

    Waukegan 41, Woodstock 38

    Waukegan 45, Maine East 26

    Whitney Young 65, Hersey 57

    Williamsville 41, Buffalo Tri-City 33

    Winchester (West Central) 55, Warsaw West Hancock 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Martinsville vs. Shelbyville, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.