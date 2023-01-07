AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian/Ellsworth 74, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 68

Aitkin 49, Pillager 47

Albany 87, Zimmerman 47

Alexandria 82, St. Cloud Apollo 46

Andover 88, Anoka 55

Barnesville 76, Hawley 70

Barnum 54, Carlton 45

Becker 79, Big Lake 72

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Upsala 50

Bemidji 63, St. Francis 34

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Mound Westonka 64

Bethlehem Academy 54, Randolph 48

Bigfork, Mont. 74, Hill City 61

Blaine 86, Centennial 73

Bloomington Jefferson 75, Minneapolis South 66

Buffalo 49, Waconia 36

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 54

Caledonia 90, Wabasha-Kellogg 56

Cambridge-Isanti 98, Princeton 88

Canby 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 51

Champlin Park 76, Coon Rapids 75

Columbia Heights 74, Bloomington Kennedy 73

Concordia Academy 79, St. Croix Lutheran 66

Dawson-Boyd 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 40

DeLaSalle 74, Holy Angels 52

Deer River 88, Hibbing 59

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Frazee 48

East Ridge 62, Forest Lake 36

Eden Prairie 83, Chanhassen 67

Ely 65, North Woods 49

Esko 100, Breckenridge 52

Farmington 80, Burnsville 65

Fillmore Central 72, Dover-Eyota 57

Floodwood 67, Cook County 56

Hermantown 108, Rock Ridge 77

Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 68, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 65, OT

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55, Litchfield 52

    • Irondale 65, Cretin-Derham Hall 63

    Kasson-Mantorville 56, Cannon Falls 54

    Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Blooming Prairie 53

    Kittson County Central 68, Lake of the Woods 37

    La Crescent 79, St. Charles 39

    Lake City 57, Pine Island 39

    Lakeview 61, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45

    Lakeville North 75, Lakeville South 62

    Littlefork-Big Falls 54, Greenway 43

    Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 66, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 47

    Luverne 58, Marshall 57

    MACCRAY 67, Yellow Medicine East 49

    Mahtomedi 102, Two Rivers 57

    Mankato East 69, Rochester John Marshall 50

    Maple River 74, New Richland-H-E-G 37

    Melrose 68, Montevideo 47

    Milaca 78, Foley 49

    Minneota 69, Renville County West 34

    Moose Lake/Willow River 94, Wrenshall 51

    Mora 79, Braham 25

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 73, Benson 34

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Chisholm 35

    Murray County Central 91, Hills-Beaver Creek 63

    New Ulm 81, Waseca 71

    North Branch 82, Monticello 40

    Northern Freeze 83, Stephen-Argyle 57

    Norwood-Young America 76, Medford 48

    PACT Charter 78, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 57

    Park (Cottage Grove) 59, Woodbury 48

    Park Center 104, Rogers 68

    Perham 64, Pelican Rapids 29

    Pine River-Backus 66, Verndale 27

    Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, Rushford-Peterson 30

    Prior Lake 67, Apple Valley 54

    Proctor 65, Duluth Marshall 47

    Redwood Valley 103, Jackson County Central 99

    Richfield 76, Robbinsdale Cooper 63

    Robbinsdale Armstrong 63, Elk River 55

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Central Minnesota Christian 54

    Sacred Heart 77, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 56

    Sauk Centre 72, BOLD 65

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 58, Fergus Falls 43

    Shakopee 49, Rosemount 40

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74

    South Ridge 83, McGregor 22

    South St. Paul 93, Hill-Murray 42

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 69, Rockford 67

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Edgerton 40

    Spectrum 60, Heritage Christian Academy 47

    Spring Lake Park 76, Osseo 59

    St. Agnes 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 48

    St. Anthony 69, Fridley 57

    St. Cloud Cathedral 37, Little Falls 29

    St. Cloud Tech 69, Willmar 53

    St. Michael-Albertville 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 30

    St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Harding 58

    St. Paul Como Park 77, Washington Tech 50

    St. Paul Johnson 61, St. Paul Humboldt 20

    St. Peter 73, Fairmont 69

    St. Thomas Academy 63, Simley 51

    Stillwater 67, Mounds View 56

    Thief River Falls 59, Fertile-Beltrami 55

    Totino-Grace 65, Maple Grove 56

    United Christian 94, North Lakes Academy 74

    United South Central 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 53

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Madelia 43

    West Central 77, Minnewaska 49

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 53, Red Rock Central 31

    White Bear Lake 54, Roseville 32

    Windom 115, St. James Area 76

    Winona 66, Rochester Century 53

    Winona Cotter 58, Lewiston-Altura 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

