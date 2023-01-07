Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian/Ellsworth 74, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 68
Aitkin 49, Pillager 47
Albany 87, Zimmerman 47
Alexandria 82, St. Cloud Apollo 46
Andover 88, Anoka 55
Barnesville 76, Hawley 70
Barnum 54, Carlton 45
Becker 79, Big Lake 72
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Upsala 50
Bemidji 63, St. Francis 34
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Mound Westonka 64
Bethlehem Academy 54, Randolph 48
Bigfork, Mont. 74, Hill City 61
Blaine 86, Centennial 73
Bloomington Jefferson 75, Minneapolis South 66
Buffalo 49, Waconia 36
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 54
Caledonia 90, Wabasha-Kellogg 56
Cambridge-Isanti 98, Princeton 88
Canby 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 51
Champlin Park 76, Coon Rapids 75
Columbia Heights 74, Bloomington Kennedy 73
Concordia Academy 79, St. Croix Lutheran 66
Dawson-Boyd 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 40
DeLaSalle 74, Holy Angels 52
Deer River 88, Hibbing 59
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Frazee 48
East Ridge 62, Forest Lake 36
Eden Prairie 83, Chanhassen 67
Ely 65, North Woods 49
Esko 100, Breckenridge 52
Farmington 80, Burnsville 65
Fillmore Central 72, Dover-Eyota 57
Floodwood 67, Cook County 56
Hermantown 108, Rock Ridge 77
Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 68, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 65, OT
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55, Litchfield 52
Irondale 65, Cretin-Derham Hall 63
Kasson-Mantorville 56, Cannon Falls 54
Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Blooming Prairie 53
Kittson County Central 68, Lake of the Woods 37
La Crescent 79, St. Charles 39
Lake City 57, Pine Island 39
Lakeview 61, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45
Lakeville North 75, Lakeville South 62
Littlefork-Big Falls 54, Greenway 43
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 66, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 47
Luverne 58, Marshall 57
MACCRAY 67, Yellow Medicine East 49
Mahtomedi 102, Two Rivers 57
Mankato East 69, Rochester John Marshall 50
Maple River 74, New Richland-H-E-G 37
Melrose 68, Montevideo 47
Milaca 78, Foley 49
Minneota 69, Renville County West 34
Moose Lake/Willow River 94, Wrenshall 51
Mora 79, Braham 25
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 73, Benson 34
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Chisholm 35
Murray County Central 91, Hills-Beaver Creek 63
New Ulm 81, Waseca 71
North Branch 82, Monticello 40
Northern Freeze 83, Stephen-Argyle 57
Norwood-Young America 76, Medford 48
PACT Charter 78, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 57
Park (Cottage Grove) 59, Woodbury 48
Park Center 104, Rogers 68
Perham 64, Pelican Rapids 29
Pine River-Backus 66, Verndale 27
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, Rushford-Peterson 30
Prior Lake 67, Apple Valley 54
Proctor 65, Duluth Marshall 47
Redwood Valley 103, Jackson County Central 99
Richfield 76, Robbinsdale Cooper 63
Robbinsdale Armstrong 63, Elk River 55
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Central Minnesota Christian 54
Sacred Heart 77, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 56
Sauk Centre 72, BOLD 65
Sauk Rapids-Rice 58, Fergus Falls 43
Shakopee 49, Rosemount 40
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74
South Ridge 83, McGregor 22
South St. Paul 93, Hill-Murray 42
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 69, Rockford 67
Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Edgerton 40
Spectrum 60, Heritage Christian Academy 47
Spring Lake Park 76, Osseo 59
St. Agnes 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 48
St. Anthony 69, Fridley 57
St. Cloud Cathedral 37, Little Falls 29
St. Cloud Tech 69, Willmar 53
St. Michael-Albertville 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 30
St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Harding 58
St. Paul Como Park 77, Washington Tech 50
St. Paul Johnson 61, St. Paul Humboldt 20
St. Peter 73, Fairmont 69
St. Thomas Academy 63, Simley 51
Stillwater 67, Mounds View 56
Thief River Falls 59, Fertile-Beltrami 55
Totino-Grace 65, Maple Grove 56
United Christian 94, North Lakes Academy 74
United South Central 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 53
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Madelia 43
West Central 77, Minnewaska 49
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 53, Red Rock Central 31
White Bear Lake 54, Roseville 32
Windom 115, St. James Area 76
Winona 66, Rochester Century 53
Winona Cotter 58, Lewiston-Altura 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/