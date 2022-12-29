Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 58, Kingsway 36
Bayonne 50, West Morris 28
Bishop Eustace Prep 37, Seneca 25
Bound Brook 45, Warren Hills 44
Cedar Creek 42, Bridgeton 38
Cherry Hill East 39, Robbinsville 32
Cherry Hill West 48, Riverside 11
Cinnaminson 69, Gloucester City 17
Colonia 57, Freehold Township 43
Colts Neck 50, Middletown North 33
Delran 47, Collingswood 14
Demarest 42, New Milford 23
Dickinson 63, University Charter 9
Ewing 63, Red Bank Regional 21
Fair Lawn 44, Delaware Valley Regional 27
Gateway 49, Overbrook 29
Gloucester Catholic 53, Haddon Heights 32
Gloucester Christian 47, Calvary Baptist, Pa. 41
Gloucester Tech 44, Salem County Vo-Tech 17
Governor Livingston 42, Bernards 39
Hamilton West 38, Bordentown 29
High Point 47, Voorhees 45
Highland 54, Salem 33
Hightstown 53, Monmouth 33
Hillsborough 59, Hopewell Valley Central 21
Holy Angels 48, Northern Highlands 44
Holy Spirit 56, St. Hubert’s, Pa. 20
Hopatcong 41, Orange 33
Iselin Kennedy 59, Warren Tech 11
Johnson 50, South Plainfield 37
Keansburg 38, South Amboy 4
Kearny 56, Indian Hills 34
King’s Christian 25, Phil-Montgomery Christian, Pa. 12
Kinnelon 43, Parsippany 28
Lindenwold 34, Nottingham 33
Long Branch 42, Point Pleasant Beach 38
Manasquan 49, Toms River North 45
Manasquan 49, Toms River South 45
Medford Tech 54, Atlantic Tech 19
Memorial 46, McNair 27
Methacton, Pa. 39, Atlantic City 28
Metuchen 36, Brearley 31
Morris Catholic 51, Friendship, N.C. 32
Morris Hills 53, Boonton 42
Morristown 55, Saddle River Day 51
Mount Olive 56, Sayreville 18
Mt. St. Mary 45, East Brunswick 28
New Egypt 31, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 24
Newark Central 64, Newark East Side 27
North Arlington 36, Bergen Tech 32
Ocean Township 52, Howell 28
Palmyra 67, Pitman 33
Parsippany Hills 46, Dover 15
Pascack Hills 41, Midland Park 20
Pascack Valley 36, Mahwah 35
Passaic 53, Rahway 50
Passaic Tech 43, Weehawken 25
Pennington 52, Lawrence 29
Pequannock 50, Columbia 34
Pingry 47, Hunterdon Central 43
Pompton Lakes 42, Butler 34
Pope John XXIII 62, St. Elizabeth 29
Ramapo 43, Glen Rock 20
Randolph 56, Notre Dame 33
Ranney 50, Holmdel 46
Red Bank Catholic 74, Middletown South 17
Ridge 56, Payne Tech 30
Roselle Park 38, Timothy Christian 15
Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Wall 38
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 60, Millburn 39
Secaucus 49, Cresskill 41
South Brunswick 60, Roselle Catholic 38
South River 47, Henry Hudson 13
St. Dominic 63, Cumberland Regional 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 50, South Fayette, Pa. 49
Steinert 53, Burlington Township 39
Sterling 45, Eastern 18
Summit 44, J.P. Stevens 30
Tenafly 55, Ridgewood 45
Triton 41, Florence 36
Union 45, Montclair 29
University 64, Science Park 28
Verona 35, Cedar Grove 23
Waldwick 59, Hawthorne 28
Wallkill Valley 58, Vernon 55
West Deptford 46, Woodstown 41
West Milford 38, DePaul Catholic 35
Westwood 54, North Bergen 20
