Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 58, Kingsway 36

Bayonne 50, West Morris 28

Bishop Eustace Prep 37, Seneca 25

Bound Brook 45, Warren Hills 44

Cedar Creek 42, Bridgeton 38

Cherry Hill East 39, Robbinsville 32

Cherry Hill West 48, Riverside 11

Cinnaminson 69, Gloucester City 17

Colonia 57, Freehold Township 43

Colts Neck 50, Middletown North 33

Delran 47, Collingswood 14

Demarest 42, New Milford 23

Dickinson 63, University Charter 9

Ewing 63, Red Bank Regional 21

Fair Lawn 44, Delaware Valley Regional 27

Gateway 49, Overbrook 29

Gloucester Catholic 53, Haddon Heights 32

Gloucester Christian 47, Calvary Baptist, Pa. 41

Gloucester Tech 44, Salem County Vo-Tech 17

Governor Livingston 42, Bernards 39

Hamilton West 38, Bordentown 29

High Point 47, Voorhees 45

Highland 54, Salem 33

Hightstown 53, Monmouth 33

Hillsborough 59, Hopewell Valley Central 21

Holy Angels 48, Northern Highlands 44

Holy Spirit 56, St. Hubert’s, Pa. 20

Hopatcong 41, Orange 33

Iselin Kennedy 59, Warren Tech 11

Johnson 50, South Plainfield 37

Keansburg 38, South Amboy 4

Kearny 56, Indian Hills 34

King’s Christian 25, Phil-Montgomery Christian, Pa. 12

Kinnelon 43, Parsippany 28

Lindenwold 34, Nottingham 33

Long Branch 42, Point Pleasant Beach 38

Manasquan 49, Toms River North 45

    Medford Tech 54, Atlantic Tech 19

    Memorial 46, McNair 27

    Methacton, Pa. 39, Atlantic City 28

    Metuchen 36, Brearley 31

    Morris Catholic 51, Friendship, N.C. 32

    Morris Hills 53, Boonton 42

    Morristown 55, Saddle River Day 51

    Mount Olive 56, Sayreville 18

    Mt. St. Mary 45, East Brunswick 28

    New Egypt 31, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 24

    Newark Central 64, Newark East Side 27

    North Arlington 36, Bergen Tech 32

    Ocean Township 52, Howell 28

    Palmyra 67, Pitman 33

    Parsippany Hills 46, Dover 15

    Pascack Hills 41, Midland Park 20

    Pascack Valley 36, Mahwah 35

    Passaic 53, Rahway 50

    Passaic Tech 43, Weehawken 25

    Pennington 52, Lawrence 29

    Pequannock 50, Columbia 34

    Pingry 47, Hunterdon Central 43

    Pompton Lakes 42, Butler 34

    Pope John XXIII 62, St. Elizabeth 29

    Ramapo 43, Glen Rock 20

    Randolph 56, Notre Dame 33

    Ranney 50, Holmdel 46

    Red Bank Catholic 74, Middletown South 17

    Ridge 56, Payne Tech 30

    Roselle Park 38, Timothy Christian 15

    Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Wall 38

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 60, Millburn 39

    Secaucus 49, Cresskill 41

    South Brunswick 60, Roselle Catholic 38

    South River 47, Henry Hudson 13

    St. Dominic 63, Cumberland Regional 34

    St. Thomas Aquinas 50, South Fayette, Pa. 49

    Steinert 53, Burlington Township 39

    Sterling 45, Eastern 18

    Summit 44, J.P. Stevens 30

    Tenafly 55, Ridgewood 45

    Triton 41, Florence 36

    Union 45, Montclair 29

    University 64, Science Park 28

    Verona 35, Cedar Grove 23

    Waldwick 59, Hawthorne 28

    Wallkill Valley 58, Vernon 55

    West Deptford 46, Woodstown 41

    West Milford 38, DePaul Catholic 35

    Westwood 54, North Bergen 20

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

