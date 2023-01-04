AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 100, Mountain View 67

Box Elder 70, Provo 61

Copper Hills 55, Syracuse 52

Emery 69, Enterprise 65

Fremont 62, Farmington 55

Grand County 76, Monticello 48

Herriman 86, Bountiful 73

Layton 56, Davis 54

Layton Christian Academy 67, Kennedy-Granada Hills, Calif. 50

Lehi 62, Timpview 48

Murray 66, Park City 43

North Sevier 63, Bryce Valley 58

Olympus 84, Brighton 68

Orem 72, American Leadership 54

Skyline 57, East 53

Timpanogos 57, Jordan 42

Viewmont 68, West Jordan 46

Weber 59, Clearfield 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

