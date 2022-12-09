AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blythewood 74, Fairfield Central 28

Charleston Collegiate 55, Step of Faith Christian 45

Fairfield Central 44, Newberry 35

Greenville Hurricanes 62, Southside 51

Low Country Prep 44, Williamsburg Academy 42

Northwestern 54, Spartanburg 50

Pee Dee Academy 51, Aynor 33

Pickens 59, West Oak 41

South Effingham, Ga. 53, Bluffton 51

St. Joseph 45, Spartanburg Christian 22

Summerville Faith Christian 57, St. John’s Christian Academy 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

