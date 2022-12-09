Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blythewood 74, Fairfield Central 28
Charleston Collegiate 55, Step of Faith Christian 45
Fairfield Central 44, Newberry 35
Greenville Hurricanes 62, Southside 51
Low Country Prep 44, Williamsburg Academy 42
Northwestern 54, Spartanburg 50
Pee Dee Academy 51, Aynor 33
Pickens 59, West Oak 41
South Effingham, Ga. 53, Bluffton 51
St. Joseph 45, Spartanburg Christian 22
Summerville Faith Christian 57, St. John’s Christian Academy 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/