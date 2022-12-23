AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bensenville (Fenton) 63, Woodstock North 58

Decatur St. Teresa 74, Champaign Judah Christian 36

Glenbard North 53, Wheaton North 45

Grayslake Central 54, Cary-Grove 42

Libertyville 62, Vernon Hills 48

Loyola 44, Niles Notre Dame 36

Maroa-Forsyth 57, Riverton 29

New Trier 42, Evanston Township 36

Stillman Valley 67, Marengo 51

Wheaton Warrenville South 47, Batavia 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomington vs. Metamora, ppd.

Brooks Academy vs. Maria, ppd.

Buffalo Grove vs. Schaumburg, ccd.

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) vs. Antioch, ppd.

DuSable vs. Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn), ppd.

Dunbar vs. Chicago (Jones), ppd.

Dyett vs. Chicago Little Village, ppd.

Elgin vs. Dundee-Crown, ccd.

Grayslake North vs. Freeport, ppd.

Greenfield-Northwestern vs. Piasa Southwestern, ccd.

Harlan vs. Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading), ppd.

Highland Park vs. Palatine, ppd.

Hoffman Estates vs. Taft, ppd.

Kennedy vs. Chicago (Comer), ppd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Community vs. St. Patrick, ccd.

Marion vs. Herrin, ppd.

Mather vs. St. Laurence, ppd.

Naperville Central vs. Deerfield, ppd.

Northside Prep vs. Chicago (Lane), ppd.

Prosser vs. Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer), ppd.

Rochelle vs. Richmond-Burton, ppd.

Rockford Christian vs. Sycamore, ppd.

Sports

  • Trevor Bauer reinstated by MLB's independent arbitrator

  • Lawrence, Jaguars continue playoff push, outclass Jets 19-3

  • Boras: Giants wouldn't seal Correa deal, so he called Mets

  • Sports unraveled, collided with politics, racism in 2022

    • Schurz vs. Grant, ppd.

    South Elgin vs. Fremd, ccd.

    Taylorville vs. Jacksonville Routt, ccd.

    Wood Memorial, Ind. vs. Mt. Carmel, ppd.

    Woodland vs. Peoria Heights (Quest), ppd.

    Woodstock vs. Crystal Lake Central, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.