Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 62, Lawrence 52
Bonny Eagle 56, Noble 40
Brunswick 61, Falmouth 36
Camden Hills Regional 46, Lincoln Academy 23
Caribou 60, Mount Desert Island 31
Central 53, Penquis Valley 17
Cheverus 53, Lewiston 34
Deer Isle-Stonington 57, Jonesport-Beals 42
Dirigo 58, Oak Hill 38
Ellsworth 66, Presque Isle 38
Fryeburg Academy 49, Waynflete 23
George Stevens 34, Sumner Memorial 33
Gorham 38, Scarborough 29
Lake Region 46, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 25
Maranacook Community 52, Maine Central Institute 37
Medomak Valley 55, Morse 26
Nokomis Regional 48, Mt. Blue 12
North Yarmouth Academy 74, Monmouth Academy 19
Old Orchard Beach 57, St. Dominic Regional 12
Portland 47, Deering 43
Richmond 39, Forest Hills Consolidated 31
Sacopee Valley 50, Islesboro Central 13
Searsport District 40, Piscataquis Community 34
South Aroostook Community 73, Calais 23
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 58, Mountain Valley 26
Stearns 28, Schenck 26
Thornton Academy 56, South Portland 30
Valley 71, Temple Academy 14
Westbrook 55, Kennebunk 46
Windham 50, Edward Little 32
Wisdom 55, Katahdin 28
