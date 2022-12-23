AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 62, Lawrence 52

Bonny Eagle 56, Noble 40

Brunswick 61, Falmouth 36

Camden Hills Regional 46, Lincoln Academy 23

Caribou 60, Mount Desert Island 31

Central 53, Penquis Valley 17

Cheverus 53, Lewiston 34

Deer Isle-Stonington 57, Jonesport-Beals 42

Dirigo 58, Oak Hill 38

Ellsworth 66, Presque Isle 38

Fryeburg Academy 49, Waynflete 23

George Stevens 34, Sumner Memorial 33

Gorham 38, Scarborough 29

Lake Region 46, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 25

Maranacook Community 52, Maine Central Institute 37

Medomak Valley 55, Morse 26

Nokomis Regional 48, Mt. Blue 12

North Yarmouth Academy 74, Monmouth Academy 19

Old Orchard Beach 57, St. Dominic Regional 12

Portland 47, Deering 43

Richmond 39, Forest Hills Consolidated 31

Sacopee Valley 50, Islesboro Central 13

Searsport District 40, Piscataquis Community 34

South Aroostook Community 73, Calais 23

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 58, Mountain Valley 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Stearns 28, Schenck 26

Thornton Academy 56, South Portland 30

Valley 71, Temple Academy 14

Westbrook 55, Kennebunk 46

Windham 50, Edward Little 32

Wisdom 55, Katahdin 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.