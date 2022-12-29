AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 67, Can. Glenoak, Ohio 65

Cameron 55, Elkins 42

Charleroi, Pa. 61, Preston 51

Elliott Co., Ky. 54, Saint Joseph Central 27

Greenbrier West 53, Pocahontas County 28

Hampshire 48, Fairmont Senior 42

James Monroe 35, Frankfort 34

Keyser 46, Riverside 34

Ripley 44, Logan 31

Roane County 67, Albany Alexander, Ohio 30

Robert C. Byrd 46, East Hardy 27

Tolsia 62, West Carter, Ky. 58

University 58, Northview Academy, Tenn. 53

Wheeling Park 79, John Marshall 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.