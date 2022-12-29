Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 67, Can. Glenoak, Ohio 65
Cameron 55, Elkins 42
Charleroi, Pa. 61, Preston 51
Elliott Co., Ky. 54, Saint Joseph Central 27
Greenbrier West 53, Pocahontas County 28
Hampshire 48, Fairmont Senior 42
James Monroe 35, Frankfort 34
Keyser 46, Riverside 34
Ripley 44, Logan 31
Roane County 67, Albany Alexander, Ohio 30
Robert C. Byrd 46, East Hardy 27
Tolsia 62, West Carter, Ky. 58
University 58, Northview Academy, Tenn. 53
Wheeling Park 79, John Marshall 36
