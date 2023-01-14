AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 63, Mogadore 49

Alliance Marlington 58, Can. McKinley 50

Antwerp 36, Pettisville 34

Arcadia 48, Dola Hardin Northern 43

Arlington 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26

Ashtabula Edgewood 47, Chagrin Falls 37

Ashville Teays Valley 51, Bishop Hartley 40

Aurora 54, Chardon 39

Austintown Fitch 48, Youngs. Ursuline 41

Avon 56, Amherst Steele 48

Bay Village Bay 39, Fairview 29

Bellevue 30, Sandusky Perkins 24

Bishop Fenwick 48, Trenton Edgewood 41

Bowling Green 41, Pemberville Eastwood 34

Brookfield 57, Mineral Ridge 42

Brookville 50, Carlisle 23

Bucyrus 43, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Manchester 41

Canfield 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 16

Carrollton 70, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

Celina 43, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

Cin. Deer Park 36, Cin. Wyoming 34

Cin. Mt. Healthy 72, Cin. Woodward 29

Cin. Princeton 52, King’s Christian Collegiate, Ontario 41

Cols. Cristo Rey 31, Tol. Waite 23

Columbiana 46, Lisbon Beaver 27

Copley 54, Green 45

Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Kirtland 27

Elyria Cath. 67, N. Olmsted 31

Findlay 51, Wapakoneta 36

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Kenton 36

Frankfort Adena 50, Wellston 30

Ft. Loramie 48, New Bremen 23

Ft. Recovery 56, Ansonia 50, OT

Gahanna Lincoln 58, Cols. Africentric 47

    • Garrettsville Garfield 44, Holland Springfield 36

    Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Cle. St. Joseph 41

    Genoa Area 50, Tol. Scott 32

    Grove City 50, Cols. DeSales 41

    Hamilton Badin 66, Hamilton Ross 37

    Hannibal River 52, Bellaire 40

    Hilliard Darby 58, Willard 40

    Holland Springfield 50, Archbold 31

    Howard E. Knox 34, Fredericktown 23

    Kalida 42, Holgate 25

    Kettering Fairmont 49, Kings Mills Kings 45

    Lakeside Danbury 50, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37

    Linsly, W.Va. 60, Barnesville 38

    Logan 45, Pickerington N. 42

    London 42, Bellefontaine 38

    Ludlow, Ky. 41, Bethel-Tate 39

    Malvern 51, E. Can. 38

    Massillon 54, Warren Harding 50

    Metamora Evergreen 49, Edgerton 41

    N. Ridgeville 44, Avon Lake 39

    N. Royalton 47, Willoughby S. 37

    New Concord John Glenn 42, St. Clairsville 25

    New Riegel 54, Sandusky St. Mary 28

    Norwalk 47, Clyde 43

    Notre Dame Academy 41, Beloit W. Branch 37

    Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Ottoville 31

    Painesville Harvey 50, Orange 38

    Peebles 54, Southeastern 42

    Perry 66, Beachwood 11

    Poland Seminary 42, Hanoverton United 35

    Rocky River Lutheran W. 39, Mantua Crestwood 36

    Sidney 54, Riverside Stebbins 17

    Smithville 56, Creston Norwayne 39

    St. Henry 54, Bradford 5

    Strasburg-Franklin 73, Newcomerstown 34

    Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 29

    Tallmadge 46, Hudson 39

    Tipp City Bethel 58, Sidney Lehman 22

    Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14

    Twinsburg 48, Richfield Revere 46

    Upper Sandusky 63, Attica Seneca E. 24

    Ursuline Academy 55, Highlands, Ky. 27

    Vandalia Butler 61, Greenville 42

    Versailles 65, Arcanum 50

    Warrensville Hts. 64, E. Cle. Shaw 6

    Washington C.H. 40, Greenfield McClain 33

    Waverly 60, S. Point 44

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 45, Martins Ferry 40

    Youngs. Boardman 56, Youngs. East 30

    Berkshire Hoopfest=

    Doylestown Chippewa 55, Streetsboro 46

    Salem 40, Chesterland W. Geauga 19

    Classic in the Country=

    Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Portsmouth 44

    Canal Fulton Northwest 39, Thornville Sheridan 35

    Rocky River Magnificat 52, Dresden Tri-Valley 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.