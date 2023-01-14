Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 63, Mogadore 49
Alliance Marlington 58, Can. McKinley 50
Antwerp 36, Pettisville 34
Arcadia 48, Dola Hardin Northern 43
Arlington 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26
Ashtabula Edgewood 47, Chagrin Falls 37
Ashville Teays Valley 51, Bishop Hartley 40
Aurora 54, Chardon 39
Austintown Fitch 48, Youngs. Ursuline 41
Avon 56, Amherst Steele 48
Bay Village Bay 39, Fairview 29
Bellevue 30, Sandusky Perkins 24
Bishop Fenwick 48, Trenton Edgewood 41
Bowling Green 41, Pemberville Eastwood 34
Brookfield 57, Mineral Ridge 42
Brookville 50, Carlisle 23
Bucyrus 43, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39
Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Manchester 41
Canfield 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 16
Carrollton 70, Uhrichsville Claymont 46
Celina 43, Lima Cent. Cath. 35
Cin. Deer Park 36, Cin. Wyoming 34
Cin. Mt. Healthy 72, Cin. Woodward 29
Cin. Princeton 52, King’s Christian Collegiate, Ontario 41
Cols. Cristo Rey 31, Tol. Waite 23
Columbiana 46, Lisbon Beaver 27
Copley 54, Green 45
Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Kirtland 27
Elyria Cath. 67, N. Olmsted 31
Findlay 51, Wapakoneta 36
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Kenton 36
Frankfort Adena 50, Wellston 30
Ft. Loramie 48, New Bremen 23
Ft. Recovery 56, Ansonia 50, OT
Gahanna Lincoln 58, Cols. Africentric 47
Garrettsville Garfield 44, Holland Springfield 36
Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Cle. St. Joseph 41
Genoa Area 50, Tol. Scott 32
Grove City 50, Cols. DeSales 41
Hamilton Badin 66, Hamilton Ross 37
Hannibal River 52, Bellaire 40
Hilliard Darby 58, Willard 40
Holland Springfield 50, Archbold 31
Howard E. Knox 34, Fredericktown 23
Kalida 42, Holgate 25
Kettering Fairmont 49, Kings Mills Kings 45
Lakeside Danbury 50, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37
Linsly, W.Va. 60, Barnesville 38
Logan 45, Pickerington N. 42
London 42, Bellefontaine 38
Ludlow, Ky. 41, Bethel-Tate 39
Malvern 51, E. Can. 38
Massillon 54, Warren Harding 50
Metamora Evergreen 49, Edgerton 41
N. Ridgeville 44, Avon Lake 39
N. Royalton 47, Willoughby S. 37
New Concord John Glenn 42, St. Clairsville 25
New Riegel 54, Sandusky St. Mary 28
Norwalk 47, Clyde 43
Notre Dame Academy 41, Beloit W. Branch 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Ottoville 31
Painesville Harvey 50, Orange 38
Peebles 54, Southeastern 42
Perry 66, Beachwood 11
Poland Seminary 42, Hanoverton United 35
Rocky River Lutheran W. 39, Mantua Crestwood 36
Sidney 54, Riverside Stebbins 17
Smithville 56, Creston Norwayne 39
St. Henry 54, Bradford 5
Strasburg-Franklin 73, Newcomerstown 34
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 29
Tallmadge 46, Hudson 39
Tipp City Bethel 58, Sidney Lehman 22
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14
Twinsburg 48, Richfield Revere 46
Upper Sandusky 63, Attica Seneca E. 24
Ursuline Academy 55, Highlands, Ky. 27
Vandalia Butler 61, Greenville 42
Versailles 65, Arcanum 50
Warrensville Hts. 64, E. Cle. Shaw 6
Washington C.H. 40, Greenfield McClain 33
Waverly 60, S. Point 44
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 45, Martins Ferry 40
Youngs. Boardman 56, Youngs. East 30
Berkshire Hoopfest=
Doylestown Chippewa 55, Streetsboro 46
Salem 40, Chesterland W. Geauga 19
Classic in the Country=
Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Portsmouth 44
Canal Fulton Northwest 39, Thornville Sheridan 35
Rocky River Magnificat 52, Dresden Tri-Valley 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/