Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckhannon-Upshur 47, Fairmont Senior 36
Charleston Catholic 48, Buffalo 14
Elkins 65, Trinity 47
Independence 45, Sherman 19
John Marshall 57, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 37
Keyser 54, Hedgesville 32
Lewis County 72, Nicholas County 37
Linsly 58, Cameron 51
Pocahontas County 55, Covington, Va. 47
Preston 41, Laurel Highlands, Pa. 40
Pulaski County, Va. 53, Princeton 30
Ripley 62, Parkersburg 52
St. Albans 71, Saint Joseph Central 27
Wayne 37, Ironton, Ohio 21
Wheeling Central 72, Toronto, Ohio 35
Wheeling Park 55, North Allegheny, Pa. 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/