Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Long Trail 56, Poultney 40
Mid Vermont Christian School 75, Sharon Academy 28
Mount Mansfield Union 45, Colchester 42
Vergennes Union 47, Mount Abraham Union 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington vs. Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans, ppd.
Leland & Gray Union vs. Mill River Union, ppd.
Montpelier vs. Lyndon Institute, ppd.
Spaulding vs. Lake Region Union, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/