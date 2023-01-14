AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Long Trail 56, Poultney 40

Mid Vermont Christian School 75, Sharon Academy 28

Mount Mansfield Union 45, Colchester 42

Vergennes Union 47, Mount Abraham Union 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington vs. Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans, ppd.

Leland & Gray Union vs. Mill River Union, ppd.

Montpelier vs. Lyndon Institute, ppd.

Spaulding vs. Lake Region Union, ppd.

