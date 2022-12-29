AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albertville 57, Central-Florence 26

Asbury 57, Donoho 56

Beech, Tenn. 65, Athens 54

Benjamin Russell 70, Center Point 40

Brewer 50, Clements 49

Carbon Hill 49, Danville 29

Central - Clay County 50, Ohatchee 14

Cherokee County 71, Chilton County 70

Clay-Chalkville 55, Hillcrest 45

Colbert County 63, South Lamar 60

Collinsville 56, Ider 38

Covenant Christian 56, Decatur Heritage 53

Curry 62, Cold Springs 52

Decatur 59, Holly Pond 58

Fairfield 70, Robert E. Lee 55

Fairhope 60, Jackson 40

Faith Christian 62, Ranburne 45

Florence 78, St. John Paul II Catholic 51

Geraldine 76, St. Clair County 62

Helena 70, Northridge 47

Hoover 95, Highland Home 41

McAdory 62, Central-Tuscaloosa 34

Minor 56, Bibb County 53

Oneonta 38, Baldwin County 37

Pelham 52, Northside 33

Priceville 43, West Limestone 23

Quitman County, Ga. 50, Chambers Academy 29

Scottsboro 57, Chattahoochee, Ga. 50

Spain Park 60, Marshall Co., Ky. 38

St. James 64, Fort Payne 55

Weaver 48, Woodland 30

West Morgan 57, Elkmont 50

Williamson 66, West Florida, Fla. 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

