Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albertville 57, Central-Florence 26
Asbury 57, Donoho 56
Beech, Tenn. 65, Athens 54
Benjamin Russell 70, Center Point 40
Brewer 50, Clements 49
Carbon Hill 49, Danville 29
Central - Clay County 50, Ohatchee 14
Cherokee County 71, Chilton County 70
Clay-Chalkville 55, Hillcrest 45
Colbert County 63, South Lamar 60
Collinsville 56, Ider 38
Covenant Christian 56, Decatur Heritage 53
Curry 62, Cold Springs 52
Decatur 59, Holly Pond 58
Fairfield 70, Robert E. Lee 55
Fairhope 60, Jackson 40
Faith Christian 62, Ranburne 45
Florence 78, St. John Paul II Catholic 51
Geraldine 76, St. Clair County 62
Helena 70, Northridge 47
Hoover 95, Highland Home 41
McAdory 62, Central-Tuscaloosa 34
Minor 56, Bibb County 53
Oneonta 38, Baldwin County 37
Pelham 52, Northside 33
Priceville 43, West Limestone 23
Quitman County, Ga. 50, Chambers Academy 29
Scottsboro 57, Chattahoochee, Ga. 50
Spain Park 60, Marshall Co., Ky. 38
St. James 64, Fort Payne 55
Weaver 48, Woodland 30
West Morgan 57, Elkmont 50
Williamson 66, West Florida, Fla. 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/