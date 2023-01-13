Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 36
Broadway 70, Fort Defiance 58
Carlisle 54, Roanoke Catholic 41
Cosby 52, George Wythe-Richmond 15
Deep Creek 63, Ocean Lakes 29
Eastside 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 24
Floyd County 61, Patrick County 31
Foxcroft 40, Quantico 14
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 50, Madeira School 18
Grafton 37, Jamestown 32
Hermitage 53, Maggie L. Walker GS 27
Holton Arms, Md. 50, Episcopal 26
Hopewell 52, Matoaca 45
James River 67, Monacan 55
James Robinson 53, Lake Braddock 29
Lafayette 48, Poquoson 42
Liberty Christian 56, E.C. Glass 29
Liberty-Bealeton 53, Warren County 49
Liberty-Bedford 54, Jefferson Forest 46
Lloyd Bird 53, Midlothian 40
Manchester 63, Powhatan 32
Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 46, Covington 30
New Kent 60, Bruton 31
Norfolk Academy 45, Northampton 18
Norfolk Christian School 68, Peninsula Catholic 18
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Franklin County 24
Prince George 47, Petersburg 31
Princeton, W.Va. 56, Tazewell 48
Rappahannock 64, Westmoreland County 36
Roanoke Valley Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30
Shining Stars Sports 65, St. Gertrude 61
St. Catherine’s 39, The Covenant School 33
St. John Paul the Great 56, Fredericksburg Christian 32
St. Margaret’s 49, SPIRIT Home School 41
TEACH Homeschool 26, Denbigh Baptist 16
Thomas Dale 87, Colonial Heights 10
Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 38, Northwood 33
Twin Valley 80, Phelps, Ky. 41
Wakefield 25, Fredericksburg Academy 24
Wakefield 51, Colonial Forge 31
Walsingham Academy 37, Cape Henry Collegiate 35
Warhill 51, Smithfield 18
West Potomac 42, West Springfield 32
York 41, Tabb 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clover Hill vs. Huguenot, ppd.
