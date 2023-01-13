AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 36

Broadway 70, Fort Defiance 58

Carlisle 54, Roanoke Catholic 41

Cosby 52, George Wythe-Richmond 15

Deep Creek 63, Ocean Lakes 29

Eastside 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 24

Floyd County 61, Patrick County 31

Foxcroft 40, Quantico 14

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 50, Madeira School 18

Grafton 37, Jamestown 32

Hermitage 53, Maggie L. Walker GS 27

Holton Arms, Md. 50, Episcopal 26

Hopewell 52, Matoaca 45

James River 67, Monacan 55

James Robinson 53, Lake Braddock 29

Lafayette 48, Poquoson 42

Liberty Christian 56, E.C. Glass 29

Liberty-Bealeton 53, Warren County 49

Liberty-Bedford 54, Jefferson Forest 46

Lloyd Bird 53, Midlothian 40

Manchester 63, Powhatan 32

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 46, Covington 30

New Kent 60, Bruton 31

Norfolk Academy 45, Northampton 18

Norfolk Christian School 68, Peninsula Catholic 18

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Franklin County 24

Prince George 47, Petersburg 31

Princeton, W.Va. 56, Tazewell 48

Rappahannock 64, Westmoreland County 36

Roanoke Valley Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30

Shining Stars Sports 65, St. Gertrude 61

St. Catherine’s 39, The Covenant School 33

St. John Paul the Great 56, Fredericksburg Christian 32

St. Margaret’s 49, SPIRIT Home School 41

    • TEACH Homeschool 26, Denbigh Baptist 16

    Thomas Dale 87, Colonial Heights 10

    Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 38, Northwood 33

    Twin Valley 80, Phelps, Ky. 41

    Wakefield 25, Fredericksburg Academy 24

    Wakefield 51, Colonial Forge 31

    Walsingham Academy 37, Cape Henry Collegiate 35

    Warhill 51, Smithfield 18

    West Potomac 42, West Springfield 32

    York 41, Tabb 29

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Clover Hill vs. Huguenot, ppd.

    ___

