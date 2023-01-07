Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Braxton County 68, Notre Dame 61
Calhoun County 59, Van 44
George Washington 68, Spring Valley 55
Greater Beckley Christian 54, Montcalm 42
Greenbrier East 74, Huntington 70
Herbert Hoover 56, Sissonville 48
Keyser 66, Berkeley Springs 40
Midland Trail 76, Meadow Bridge 32
Nicholas County 71, Liberty Raleigh 66
Oak Hill 49, Waverly, Ohio 41
Paden City 24, Beallsville, Ohio 22
Paw Paw 76, Harman 47
Ravenswood 68, Roane County 46
Ripley 56, Nitro 42
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 74, Hannan 56
Scott 60, Lincoln County 39
Shady Spring 55, James Monroe 52
South Charleston 62, Capital 55
South Harrison 59, Frankfort 46
Spring Mills 69, Martinsburg 63
St. Albans 54, Riverside 35
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 64, Jefferson 56
Tolsia 73, Man 44
Tucker County 72, Moorefield 39
University 59, John Marshall 48
Valley Wetzel 57, Cameron 43
Weir 57, Brooke 55
Williamstown 62, Wheeling Central 59
Winfield 75, Logan 66
Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 66, Magnolia 49
