AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Braxton County 68, Notre Dame 61

Calhoun County 59, Van 44

George Washington 68, Spring Valley 55

Greater Beckley Christian 54, Montcalm 42

Greenbrier East 74, Huntington 70

Herbert Hoover 56, Sissonville 48

Keyser 66, Berkeley Springs 40

Midland Trail 76, Meadow Bridge 32

Nicholas County 71, Liberty Raleigh 66

Oak Hill 49, Waverly, Ohio 41

Paden City 24, Beallsville, Ohio 22

Paw Paw 76, Harman 47

Ravenswood 68, Roane County 46

Ripley 56, Nitro 42

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 74, Hannan 56

Scott 60, Lincoln County 39

Shady Spring 55, James Monroe 52

South Charleston 62, Capital 55

South Harrison 59, Frankfort 46

Spring Mills 69, Martinsburg 63

St. Albans 54, Riverside 35

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 64, Jefferson 56

Tolsia 73, Man 44

Tucker County 72, Moorefield 39

University 59, John Marshall 48

Valley Wetzel 57, Cameron 43

Weir 57, Brooke 55

Williamstown 62, Wheeling Central 59

Winfield 75, Logan 66

Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 66, Magnolia 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.