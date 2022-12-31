Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crow 43, Pacific 35
Elkton 63, Triangle Lake 29
Harper 50, Vernonia 41
Knappa 53, Stanfield 50, 2OT
Mountainside 60, Sheldon 49
Southridge 55, Crescent Valley 32
Wallowa 45, Griswold 37
2A Preview=
Weston-McEwen 65, Toledo 20
Baker Holiday Crossover=
Powder Valley 42, Jordan Valley 23
Bandon Dunes Tournament=
Alsea 45, Siuslaw 42
Myrtle Point 56, Mapleton 23
Barry Adams Invitational=
Jefferson PDX 70, Willamette 69
Putnam 56, Glencoe 46
Cactus Jam=
David Douglas 56, North Creek, Wash. 26
Grants Pass 58, St. Thomas Aquinas, Ontario 28
Crusader Classic=
Black=
Amity 67, Sutherlin 39
Mannahouse Christian 75, Gold Beach 67
Rogue Valley Adventist 58, Illinois Valley 26
Green=
Central Linn 67, Gervais 54
Dayton 46, Western Christian High School 31
Willamette Valley Christian 61, Country Christian 37
Fort Vancouver Tournament=
Liberty 67, Moses Lake, Wash. 59
Reynolds 62, Fort Vancouver, Wash. 58
Ft. Vancouver Holiday Classic=
De La Salle 63, Blanchet, Wash. 59
Les Schwab Invitational=
Barlow 77, Grant 71
Cleveland 68, Roosevelt 63
Jesuit 74, Tigard 70
Lake Oswego 78, Redmond, Wash. 60
Lincoln 89, Central Catholic 83
Tualatin 53, Beaverton 52
Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=
Cascade Christian 78, Summit 75
Crater 68, Caldera 37
Ridgeview 57, La Center, Wash. 50
Les Schwab Oregon Hoopfest=
Bend 64, Newberg 49
Crook County 70, Forest Grove 55
McNary 70, West Albany 62
Roseburg 67, Mountain View 63
McMinnville Winter Classic=
Corvallis 58, McMinnville 54
Newport Coast Classic=
Santiam 63, Corbett 48
Seaside 64, Newport 48
The Dalles 43, Elmira 31
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Umpqua Valley Christian 62, Rogue River 46
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Marshfield 60, Molalla 24
Scappoose 50, Sweet Home 30
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Banks 50, Mazama 42
Gladstone 66, Klamath 43
Henley 56, Sisters 37
Junction City 63, Madras 42
The Holiday Classic Torrey Pines=
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 70, Bakersfield, Calif. 45
Truck-Stop Classic=
New Plymouth, Idaho 53, Vale 38
Truckstop.com=
Nyssa 69, Ontario 42
