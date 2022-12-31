AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crow 43, Pacific 35

Elkton 63, Triangle Lake 29

Harper 50, Vernonia 41

Knappa 53, Stanfield 50, 2OT

Mountainside 60, Sheldon 49

Southridge 55, Crescent Valley 32

Wallowa 45, Griswold 37

2A Preview=

Weston-McEwen 65, Toledo 20

Baker Holiday Crossover=

Powder Valley 42, Jordan Valley 23

Bandon Dunes Tournament=

Alsea 45, Siuslaw 42

Myrtle Point 56, Mapleton 23

Barry Adams Invitational=

Jefferson PDX 70, Willamette 69

Putnam 56, Glencoe 46

Cactus Jam=

David Douglas 56, North Creek, Wash. 26

Grants Pass 58, St. Thomas Aquinas, Ontario 28

Crusader Classic=

Black=

Amity 67, Sutherlin 39

Mannahouse Christian 75, Gold Beach 67

Rogue Valley Adventist 58, Illinois Valley 26

Green=

Central Linn 67, Gervais 54

Dayton 46, Western Christian High School 31

Willamette Valley Christian 61, Country Christian 37

Fort Vancouver Tournament=

Liberty 67, Moses Lake, Wash. 59

Reynolds 62, Fort Vancouver, Wash. 58

Ft. Vancouver Holiday Classic=

De La Salle 63, Blanchet, Wash. 59

Les Schwab Invitational=

Barlow 77, Grant 71

Cleveland 68, Roosevelt 63

Jesuit 74, Tigard 70

Lake Oswego 78, Redmond, Wash. 60

Lincoln 89, Central Catholic 83

Tualatin 53, Beaverton 52

Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=

Cascade Christian 78, Summit 75

    • Crater 68, Caldera 37

    Ridgeview 57, La Center, Wash. 50

    Les Schwab Oregon Hoopfest=

    Bend 64, Newberg 49

    Crook County 70, Forest Grove 55

    McNary 70, West Albany 62

    Roseburg 67, Mountain View 63

    McMinnville Winter Classic=

    Corvallis 58, McMinnville 54

    Newport Coast Classic=

    Santiam 63, Corbett 48

    Seaside 64, Newport 48

    The Dalles 43, Elmira 31

    Oakland Holiday Tournament=

    Umpqua Valley Christian 62, Rogue River 46

    SCTC Holiday Classic=

    Marshfield 60, Molalla 24

    Scappoose 50, Sweet Home 30

    Sisters Holiday Shootout=

    Banks 50, Mazama 42

    Gladstone 66, Klamath 43

    Henley 56, Sisters 37

    Junction City 63, Madras 42

    The Holiday Classic Torrey Pines=

    Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 70, Bakersfield, Calif. 45

    Truck-Stop Classic=

    New Plymouth, Idaho 53, Vale 38

    Truckstop.com=

    Nyssa 69, Ontario 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

